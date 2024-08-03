In the same conversation, Junaid mentioned that his parents – Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta – were not anxious about his debut. He revealed that they both liked the film. He continued, “The fact that they weren’t anxious also helped me with everything that was going on with the film. They both liked it. Dad liked it quite a lot. He tends to be an easy audience, as he goes in to watch something wanting to enjoy it. My mom is a tougher audience to please.”