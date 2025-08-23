SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

MI Cape Town are the defending SA20 champions
  • The player register for the SA20 auction is out

  • 13 Indian players have registered including two-time World Cup winner Piyush Chawla

  • The auction takes place on September 9 with 84 spots to fill

The next season of the SA20 league could see multiple Indians participating in it, provided teams pick them in the upcoming auction that takes place on September 9. In the three seasons of the league, only one Indian — Dinesh Karthik — has featured in the tournament. The fourth season could see the participation of more players from the cricketing powerhouse.

13 Indian players have registered for the September auction for which a total of 784 cricketers have put their names. As per the established Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandate only those Indian players can participate in leagues outside of India who have retired and will not be playing in Indian Premier League (IPL) in future.

Two biggest names who have registered for the SA20 auction are Piyush Chawla and Siddharth Kaul. Both of these players are capped India players and are also IPL champions. In fact, leg-spinner Chawla is a World Cup winner with the 2007 and 2011 Indian side.

Ankit Rajpoot, who has played 29 IPL matches for four teams, has also put his name in the list.

Mahesh Ahir (Gujarat), Sarul Kanwar (Punjab), Anureet Singh Kathuria (Delhi), Nikhil Jaga (Rajasthan), Mohamed Faidh (state not mentioned), KS Naveen (Tamil Nadu), Ansari Marouf (state not mentioned), Imran Khan (UPCA), Venkatesh Galipelly (state not mentioned), and Atul Yadav (UPCA) are the other Indians in the fray.

Piyush Chawla has the highest base price among Indians at 1,000,000 Rand. All the other Indian players have a base price of 200,000 Rand, except Imran Khan who has been listed with a base value of 500,000 Rand.

84 spots are left in the six teams that are to be filled in the auction. A total of USD 7.4 million can be spent.

The fourth edition of SA20 will start on December 26 and go on till January 25. MI Cape Town are the defending champions.

Dinesh Karthik in SA20

Karthik had played for Paarl Royals in the previous edition of the tournament. He had scored only 130 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 121.49. His highest scored was 53. Karthik remains the only Indian to have played SA20.

