Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025–26: Get live streaming details, toss update and playing XIs for BPL Match 19 on Friday, 9 January at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs Photo: X/ BCBTigers
Summary of this article

  • Chattogram Royals face Rajshahi Warriors in BPL 2025–26 Match 19 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

  • Toss update: Chattogram Royals win the toss, opt to field

  • Check live streaming and other details below

Chattogram Royals and Rajshahi Warriors lock horns in Match 19 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with both sides eyeing important points in the mid-tournament phase.

Royals sit near the top of the standings thanks to consistent performances, led by prolific scorers and incisive bowlers, while Warriors, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, have shown strong form and chasing ability in recent games.

With the pitch expected to offer balanced conditions and the chase potentially easier under Sylhet’s evening lights, this clash promises an intriguing battle between two playoff hopefuls in a tightly contested BPL season.

Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update

Chattogram Royals have won the toss and have opted to field.

Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Rajshahi Warriors: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Muhammad Waseem, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, SM Meherob, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ripon Mondol, Binura Fernando

Chattogram Royals: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Hasan Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mahedi Hasan(c), Aamer Jamal, Shadman Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam

Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming

Fans must be wondering where to watch the BPL matches live. The Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the game in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
