Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Chattogram Royals face Rajshahi Warriors in BPL 2025–26 Match 19 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Toss update: Chattogram Royals win the toss, opt to field
Check live streaming and other details below
Chattogram Royals and Rajshahi Warriors lock horns in Match 19 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with both sides eyeing important points in the mid-tournament phase.
Royals sit near the top of the standings thanks to consistent performances, led by prolific scorers and incisive bowlers, while Warriors, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, have shown strong form and chasing ability in recent games.
With the pitch expected to offer balanced conditions and the chase potentially easier under Sylhet’s evening lights, this clash promises an intriguing battle between two playoff hopefuls in a tightly contested BPL season.
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Rajshahi Warriors: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Muhammad Waseem, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, SM Meherob, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ripon Mondol, Binura Fernando
Chattogram Royals: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Hasan Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mahedi Hasan(c), Aamer Jamal, Shadman Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming
Fans must be wondering where to watch the BPL matches live. The Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the game in the country.