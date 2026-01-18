Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals face Chattogram Royals in match 30 of BPL 2025-26
Chattogram Roayls are sitting at the seocnd spot of the points table in the tournament
Check Live streaming and other details below
Dhaka Capitals and Chattogram Royals meet in Match 30 of the BPL 2025-26 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, with both teams looking to shape their league-stage campaigns ahead of the playoffs.
Chattogram Royals head into the clash in strong form, sitting second on the points table with six wins from eight games and boasting firepower in both batting and bowling departments.
They will be favourites after recently beating Dhaka Capitals earlier in the tournament by 10 wickets, powered by big contributions from Adam Rossington and Mohammad Naim.
Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update
Chattogram Royals have won the toss and elected to field in the match 30 of BPL 2025-26.
Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Chattogram Royals (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Haris(w), Shadman Islam, Hasan Nawaz, Mahedi Hasan(c), Asif Ali, Mukidul Islam, Aamer Jamal, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam
Dhaka Capitals (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Saif Hassan, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Zubaid Akbari, Tofael Ahmed
Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info
The Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.