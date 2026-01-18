Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals face Chattogram Royals in BPL 2025-26, with the in-form Royals aiming to extend dominance while Dhaka look to revive fading playoff hopes

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26
Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs Photo: X/ BCBTigers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhaka Capitals face Chattogram Royals in match 30 of BPL 2025-26

  • Chattogram Roayls are sitting at the seocnd spot of the points table in the tournament

  • Check Live streaming and other details below

Dhaka Capitals and Chattogram Royals meet in Match 30 of the BPL 2025-26 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, with both teams looking to shape their league-stage campaigns ahead of the playoffs.

Chattogram Royals head into the clash in strong form, sitting second on the points table with six wins from eight games and boasting firepower in both batting and bowling departments.

They will be favourites after recently beating Dhaka Capitals earlier in the tournament by 10 wickets, powered by big contributions from Adam Rossington and Mohammad Naim.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update

Chattogram Royals have won the toss and elected to field in the match 30 of BPL 2025-26.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Chattogram Royals (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Haris(w), Shadman Islam, Hasan Nawaz, Mahedi Hasan(c), Asif Ali, Mukidul Islam, Aamer Jamal, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam

Dhaka Capitals (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Saif Hassan, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Zubaid Akbari, Tofael Ahmed

Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Dhaka Capitals Vs Chattogram Royals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Bracewell Cameo Takes Black Caps To 337-Run Total

  2. Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide’s 128 Guides VID To 317/8

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: WI Reach 50/3 As Jewel Andrew Rebuilds

  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

  5. T20 World Cup: ICC Steps In As England's Pakistan-Origin Players Receive Visas, Others To Get Soon - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Highlights: Sabalenka, Alcaraz Seal Easy Wins; Pavlyuchenkova Stunned By Bai

  2. Australian Open Day 1, Live Photo: See The Best Photos From Melbourne

  3. Australian Open 2026: Zeynep Sonmez Halts Play To Help Ballkid During Alexandrova Upset

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Adam Walton, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

  5. Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Trump Announces 10% Tariff On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Dispute

  3. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  4. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  5. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly