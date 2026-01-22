Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League Final: When, Where To Watch

Chattogram Royals clash with Rajshahi Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 final on January 23, with the latter entering the summit clash after defeating Sylhet Titans in Qualifier 2

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming Bangladesh Premier League Final Where To Watch
Chattogram Royals players in training. Photo: @BCBtigers/X
  • Chattogram Royals and Rajshahi Warriors will face-off in the final

  • Match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

  • The Royals defeated the Warriors last time they clashed in Qualifier 1

Chattogram Royals and Rajshahi Warriors are set for a re-match as they will face off against each other in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 final at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday, January 23.

Chattogram Royals entered the BPL 2025-26 final by defeating Rajshahi Warriors in Qualifier 1. The Royals finished second in the points table at the end of the round-robin phase, but they were the first ones to make it to the final.

Despite the defeat in the Qualifier 1, Rajshahi Warriors displayed their quality and consistency when they took on Sylhet Titans in Qualifier 2. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side secured a solid victory riding on the performances of Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Binura Fernando. The Warriors will now take on Royals in the final.

Chattogram Royals vs Rajshahi Warriors, Final, BPL 2025-26: Squads

Chattogram Royals: Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Hasan Nawaz, Mahedi Hasan(c), Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam, Mahfijul Islam, Zahiduzzaman, Salman Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Ziaur Rahman, Sumon Khan, Shuvagata Hom

Rajshahi Warriors: Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), James Neesham, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Md Rubel, Binura Fernando, Yasir Ali, Robiul Haque, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Jishan Alam, Wasi Siddiquee, Jahandad Khan, Shakhir Hossain, Hasan Murad, SM Meherob

Chattogram Royals vs Rajshahi Warriors, Final, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will the Chattogram Royals vs Rajshahi Warriors, BPL 2025-26 final match be played?

The Chattogram Royals vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 will be played on Friday, January 23, 2026, with start time scheduled at 6:30 pm IST at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

When And where To Watch Chattogram Royals vs Rajshahi Warriors, BPL 2025-26 final match?

The Chattogram Royals vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

