Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans Live Streaming, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs From Qualifier 2

The winner of the match will take on Chattogram Royals in final
Match will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Sylhet Titans have won the toss and have opted to field
Rajshahi Warriors will clash swords against Sylhet Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Qualifier 2 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday, January 21.
Rajshahi Warriors suffered a defeat against Chattogram Royals in the BPL 2025-26 Qualifier 1. The Warriors finished on top of the points table at the end of the round-robin phase but now face a do-or-die contest in the Qualifier 2. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will want to make it to the finals and give themselves another chance against the Royals.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led Sylhet Titans, meanwhile, have edged past the challenge of Rangpur Riders in the eliminator. They narrowly made it to the eliminator by finishing fourth in the points table but are now a contender to make it into the final.
Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans, Qualifier 2, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update
Sylhet Titans have won the toss and elected to field in the Qualifier 2 of BPL 2025-26.
Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans, Qualifier 2, BPL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Rajshahi Warriors (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Kane Williamson, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), James Neesham, SM Meherob, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Binura Fernando, Md Rubel
Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Zakir Hasan, Ariful Islam Jony, Afif Hossain, Sam Billings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Salman Irshad
Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans, Qualifier 2, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Qualifier 2 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.