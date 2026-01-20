Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans Live Streaming, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs From Eliminator

Rangpur Riders will lock horns against Sylhet Titans
The winner of the match will take on the loser of Qualifier 1
Match to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Rangpur Riders will lock horns against Sylhet Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Eliminator at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday, January 20.
RR finished third on the BPL 2025-26 points table at the end of the round-robin phase, wherein they managed to win six games and lost four out of the 10 played. The Litton Das-led side will want to continue their momentum in this must-win match.
The Sylhet Titans managed to finish in 4th place with five wins and three losses from 10 matches.
Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Titans, Eliminator, BPL 2025-26: Toss
Sylhet Titans have won the toss and have opted to field.
Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Titans, Eliminator, BPL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Rangpur Riders (Playing XI): Dawid Malan, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(c), Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahmudullah, Kyle Mayers, Nahid Rana, Aliss Al Islam, Faheem Ashraf, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Tawfique Khan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Sam Billings, Afif Hossain, Moeen Ali, Ariful Islam Jony, Nasum Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Khaled Ahmed, Salman Irshad
Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Titans, Eliminator, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Eliminator match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.