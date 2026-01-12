Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League: SLT Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 23 of Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Titans: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League:
Captains at the toss for the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 between Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders in Sylhet. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
  • Rangpur Riders lock horns with Sylhet Titans in BPL match 23

  • Sylhet won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • Check playing XIs and live streaming details

The Rangpur Riders are all set to take on Sylhet Titans in match number 23 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2026. This match will be taking place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 12:30PM (IST) onwards.

Rangpur currently sits in a strong second position on the points table with four wins from six matches.

Their campaign has been defined by clinical finishes, notably led by the world-class death bowling of Mustafizur Rahman and the consistent run-scoring of Dawid Malan and Towhid Hridoy.

However, they enter today's fixture looking to snap a two-game losing streak and reclaim their early-season dominance.

The Sylhet Titans, playing under new ownership this year, have had a rollercoaster journey.

With four wins and four losses from eight games, they occupy third place but have played more matches than their rivals.

Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League: Toss Update

Sylhet Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League: Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders XI: Tawhid Hridoy, Kyle Mayers, Litton Das, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (C/WK), Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana and Sufiyan Muqeem

Sylhet Titans XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawfique Khan Tushar, Ariful Islam, Afif Hossain, Moeen Ali, Ethan Brookes, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Nasum Ahmed, Ruyel Miah, Salman Irshad and Shohidul Islam

Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League: Live Streaming Info

This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

