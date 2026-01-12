Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League: SLT Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders lock horns with Sylhet Titans in BPL match 23
Check playing XIs and live streaming details
The Rangpur Riders are all set to take on Sylhet Titans in match number 23 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2026. This match will be taking place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 12:30PM (IST) onwards.
Rangpur currently sits in a strong second position on the points table with four wins from six matches.
Their campaign has been defined by clinical finishes, notably led by the world-class death bowling of Mustafizur Rahman and the consistent run-scoring of Dawid Malan and Towhid Hridoy.
However, they enter today's fixture looking to snap a two-game losing streak and reclaim their early-season dominance.
The Sylhet Titans, playing under new ownership this year, have had a rollercoaster journey.
With four wins and four losses from eight games, they occupy third place but have played more matches than their rivals.
Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League: Toss Update
Sylhet Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League: Playing XIs
Rangpur Riders XI: Tawhid Hridoy, Kyle Mayers, Litton Das, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan (C/WK), Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana and Sufiyan Muqeem
Sylhet Titans XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawfique Khan Tushar, Ariful Islam, Afif Hossain, Moeen Ali, Ethan Brookes, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Nasum Ahmed, Ruyel Miah, Salman Irshad and Shohidul Islam
Rangpur Riders Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League: Live Streaming Info
This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.