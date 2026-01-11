Rajshahi Warriors Vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Rajshahi Warriors face Rangpur Riders in BPL 2025–26 Match 21 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Toss update: Rajshahi Warriors win the toss, opt to field
Check live streaming and other details below
Rajshahi Warriors and Rangpur Riders lock horns in the 21st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with both sides pushing hard for playoff positioning.
The Warriors, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, have been competitive this season with four wins from six games and thrive on the form of top performers like Shanto and Ripon Mondol, who have made key contributions with bat and ball.
Rangpur Riders, sitting second on the table with an identical win tally but a stronger net run rate, bring firepower through the likes of Dawid Malan, Litton Das and veteran seamer Mustafizur Rahman, whose bowling threat has been a cornerstone of their campaign.
With their previous meeting ending in a dramatic tie that Rajshahi won in a Super Over, this clash promises another tight, high-intensity BPL showdown.
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update
Rajshahi Warriors have won the toss and have opted to field.
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Rangpur Riders: Kyle Mayers, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Aliss Al Islam, Akif Javed
Rajshahi Warriors: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Muhammad Waseem, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), James Neesham, SM Meherob, Ryan Burl, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming
Fans must be wondering where to watch BPL matches live. The Rajshahi Warriors Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the game in the country.