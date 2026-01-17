Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Rajshahi Royals are sitting at the top spot in the tournament
The team winning the match will most likely finish at the top spot in league stage
The match will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India
Chattogram Royals and Rajshahi Warriors will be up against each other in the match 30 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on January 17.
It is a top of the clash between two most consistent teams of the tournament. The Warriors are at the top spot with 7 wins and 2 losses in 9 games, while the Royals are just under them at the 2nd spot with 6 wins and same number of losses in 8 matches.
The team winning this clash will most likely finish at the top spot in the points table after the league stage.
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update
Rajshahi Warriors have won the toss and elected to field in the match 30 of BPL 2025-26.
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Rajshahi Warriors: Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), James Neesham, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Hasan Murad, Jahandad Khan
Chattogram Royals: Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Haris(w), Mahfijul Islam, Hasan Nawaz, Mahedi Hasan(c), Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Abu Hider Rony, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info
The Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.