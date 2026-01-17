Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Get toss updates, playing XIs, and live streaming information for BPL 2025-26 match 30 on Saturday, January 17, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors,
Chattogram Royals and Rajshahi Warriors will be up against each other in BPL 2025-26 on January 17. Photo: X/Rajshahi Warriors
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajshahi Royals are sitting at the top spot in the tournament

  • The team winning the match will most likely finish at the top spot in league stage

  • The match will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India

Chattogram Royals and Rajshahi Warriors will be up against each other in the match 30 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on January 17.

It is a top of the clash between two most consistent teams of the tournament. The Warriors are at the top spot with 7 wins and 2 losses in 9 games, while the Royals are just under them at the 2nd spot with 6 wins and same number of losses in 8 matches.

The team winning this clash will most likely finish at the top spot in the points table after the league stage.

Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update

Rajshahi Warriors have won the toss and elected to field in the match 30 of BPL 2025-26.

Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Rajshahi Warriors: Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), James Neesham, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Hasan Murad, Jahandad Khan

Chattogram Royals: Mohammad Naim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Haris(w), Mahfijul Islam, Hasan Nawaz, Mahedi Hasan(c), Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Abu Hider Rony, Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny

Related Content
Related Content

Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Chattogram Royals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Rain Stops Play In Bulawayo| BAN-Y 90/2 (17.2)

  2. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Shafali Verma Lights Up Stage With Ferocious Hitting Despite Early Collapse

  3. Japan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: JPN Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side |127/5 (35)

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

  5. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  3. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  4. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  5. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

  2. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  3. Australia Removes 4.7 Million Underage Social Media Accounts After Under-16 Ban

  4. Oil Prices Slip As Fears Of US Strike On Iran Ease

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly