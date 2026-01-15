Bangladesh Premier League 2026: Why Are Chattogram Royals And Noakhali Express Boycotting Their Match?

Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express boycott their BPL match
The players and coaches are protesting against Najmul Islam
BCB have distanced themselves from the matter
The Bangladesh Premier League 2026 has taken a different turn as players and coaches have come together to boycott their respective matches today (Thursday, January 15) following BCB director Najmul Islam's harsh comments on the country's cricketers.
Chattogram Royals were supposed to lock horns with the Noakhali Express at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. It was an important game for both the teams, especially for the Royals who were looking to go on top of the points table with a massive win.
That too against the worst team of the season - Noakhali Express who find themselves at the bottom of the ladder.
While everything in the league was going right despite the on-going tension between Indian cricket board, ICC and the BCB. All of it stemmed after the BCCI advised 2-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders to cancel Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman's contract.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board, subsequently, banned the live broadcast of the Indian Premier League 2026 and also asked the International Cricket Council to shift their ICC T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka from India.
The BCB have taken a firm stand and are not wanting to bend at any cost. But their director Najmul Islam made a recent comment about their players that turned them against him.
Najmul openly called out the players for receiving plenty of money but not being able to perform well at the international stage. He also asked the Bangladeshi cricketers to return the fees of every match they have lost.
"We are spending so much money on them, they are not being able to do anything in different places. Have we got any international awards? What have we done at any level? Let us now ask them for the money back after every time they couldn't play. Give us back. Why should there even be a question of compensating the players?" - Najmul Islam said.
Najmul Islam's comments have triggered almost the entire Bangladesh cricketing fraternity who are now demanding his resignation from office.
In order to showcase their disbelief and disregard to Najmul's remarks, the Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express are boycotting their BPL match. The same is expected in today's second match between Rajshahi Warriors and Sylhet Titans.