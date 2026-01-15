Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

Instead of showing support and solidarity, Najmul Islam has taken a different route altogether which has infuriated several Bangladeshi cricketers, who are likely to not only boycott BPL but also international cricket across formats

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil
Representative Image of the Bangladeshi team Photo: X/BCBtigers
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fresh drama unfolds in Bangladesh cricket after BCB director's remarks

  • Najmul Islam slammed the national team players for not being able to justify the support given to them

  • BCB distance themselves from Najmul's comments

  • Cricketers' Welfare Association demands BCB director's immediate resignation

It seems as if drama and controversies will not leave the side of Bangladesh cricket at the moment. Over the past one month, the country has been all over the news for cricket and politics.

The latest set of drama unfolded after Bangladesh Cricket Board director Najmul Islam made severe allegations on the national team players.

He believes that certain national players have consistently failed to justify the support and resources invested in them.

It comes only weeks after the BCB imposed ban on the live broadcast of the Indian Premier League 2026 in the wake of BCCI's instructions to the Kolkata Knight Riders on cancelling Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman's contract.

Instead of showing support and solidarity, Najmul Islam has taken a different route altogether which has infuriated several Bangladeshi cricketers.

The remarks were widely interpreted as disrespectful towards those representing the country. The comments quickly drew criticism on social media, with several former Bangladesh internationals expressing disappointment and calling for greater accountability and sensitivity from board officials.

BCB Distance Themselves From Najmul Islam's Comments

However, the BCB on Wednesday distanced itself from remarks made by Islam that questioned the commitment of national cricketers and triggered strong reactions from former players.

The BCB issued a statement expressing regret over remarks that may have been deemed inappropriate or hurtful, stressing that they do not reflect the board's values or official position.

"The BCB does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement unless it is formally issued through the board's designated spokesperson or the Media and Communications Department," the Board said, adding that comments made outside authorised channels are personal in nature.

Bangladesh Players Threaten To Boycott; Demand Islam's Resignation

It has been learnt that there was a players' boycott threat on Thursday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match if BCB would not take a stand on the issue and protect players' honour.

It is also being reported that the Bangladeshi cricketers will not only boycott the BPL but also international cricket across formats unless Najmul resigns from office.

The BCB then issued a statement that it would take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or harm the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket.

"Players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their contributions and welfare continue to be a top priority," the statement said, underlining the Board's commitment to accountability and mutual respect at all levels of the game.

Najmul Labels Former Captain Tamim Iqbal As Indian Agent

Najmul had last week described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an “Indian agent” after the Bangladesh great advised the BCB to not be driven by emotion while deciding the way forward on the national team’s participation in the T20 World Cup in India.

BCB has refused to travel to India due to security concerns after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its 2026 roster amid tense relations between the two countries.

However, the International Cricket Council is reluctant to shift Bangladesh's games out of India but BCB remains adamant.

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful said public criticism of players by administrators only harms the team environment.

"Issues should be handled internally. Such remarks demoralise players and damage the image of Bangladesh cricket," he said in a social media post.

Cricketers' Welfare Association President Demands Immediate Resignation

The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) was “stunned, shocked and outraged” by Najmul's rant against Tamim, saying it was “utterly condemnable” to label a former national team captain — who represented the country for 16 years, in such words.

CWAB President Mohammad Mithun demanded immediate resignation of Najmul Islam, claiming that his comments have hurt the Bangladeshi cricketing fraternity.

If reports are to be believed, then both of the BPL matches today between Chattogram Royals Vs Noakhali Express and Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans, are likely to be boycotted by the players and the coaching staff.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Squad

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam

Published At:
