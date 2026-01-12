ICC Rejects Bangladesh's 'Complete Lie' About Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup: Report

The International Cricket Council reportedly admitted to have contacted the Bangladesh Cricket Board with regards to security in India, but denied mentioning that Mustafizur Rahman's selection for the T20 World Cup will be an issue

Outlook Sports Desk
Seamer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Indian Premier League on the instructions of the BCCI. Photo: File/AP
  • Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul asserted that the ICC has acknowledged his country's security concerns

  • ICC reportedly refuted that claim

  • Release of Mustafizur Rahman from IPL sparked entire row

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly termed Bangladesh sports advisor Asif Nazrul's assertion that the ICC has acknowledged his country's specific security concerns on travelling to India for the T20 World Cup "a complete lie".

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed its refusal to send the national team to India for the 20-over showpiece, scheduled to start on February 7, and has sought to shift their matches to co-host Sri Lanka citing security concerns. This was after seamer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the instructions of the Indian cricket board (BCCI).

"I need to inform you that the security team of the ICC and those in charge of security have sent a letter (to BCB). In that letter, it has been said that three things will increase the security threat to the Bangladesh team," Nazrul said during a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (January 12, 2026), according to local newspaper 'Daily Star'.

"One is if Mustafizur (Rahman) is included in the Bangladesh team. Two, if the supporters of the Bangladesh team walk around wearing the national jersey of Bangladesh. And the third is that the security threat of the Bangladesh team will increase as the (Bangladesh) elections approach," he added.

However, a PTI report stated that the ICC, while admitting to have contacted the BCB, denied Nazrul's claims that it has accepted Bangladesh's listed concerns.

"There has been an internal communication from ICC to BCB with regards to security in India. But what Asif Nazrul said is a complete lie. ICC's communication never mentions that Mustafizur's selection will be an issue.

"It's complete falsehood...There is no such advisory in formal communication," the report quoted an ICC source as saying.

The upcoming T20 World Cup is slated to be held from February 7 to March 8 across venues in India and Sri Lanka. The BCB's apprehensions followed the release of Mustafizur from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

As per the existing fixtures, Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai.

Following Mustafizur's removal form the KKR franchise, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country.

However, former captain Tamim Iqbal and current Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have cautioned against a hard-line approach on the matter with the former saying that the decisions taken today would have repercussions 10 years down the line.

Shanto has voiced the psychological stress that the players are feeling at the prospect of missing a World Cup. However, Nazrul has taken an unyielding position and stated that Bangladesh will not budge from its demand.

Bangladesh's Group Stage Schedule

West Indies: February 7, Kolkata

Italy: February 9, Kolkata

England: February 14, Kolkata

Nepal: February 17, Mumbai

(With PTI inputs)

