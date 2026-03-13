KKR Sign Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani As Replacement Of Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani celebrates the wicket of Australia's Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena