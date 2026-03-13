KKR Sign Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani As Replacement Of Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026

Summary of this article
KKR signed Zimbabwe pace ace Blessing Muzarabani for IPL 2026
He was roped in as the replacement of Mustafizur Rahman
Blessing Muzarabani was part of the team of the tournament of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders have secured the signing of Zimbabwe pace ace Blessing Muzarabani ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Muzarabani came in as the replacement of Mustafizur Rahman who was released by KKR following the IPL 2026 auction due to BCCI's request. Although Muzarabani already committed to a PSL contract with Islamabad United, he has pulled out of it to join KKR for IPL 2026.
Muzarabani was initially unpicked at the PSL auction on February 11. However, a deal was later reached with Islamabad United as a direct signing after they let go of West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. With KKR confirming his signing, Muzarabani has informed Islamabad of his decision to withdraw.
Blessing Muzarabani was picked in IPL 2025 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a replacement player although he did not play a game in the competition. He is coming off the back of a fantastic campaign in the recently finished ICC T20 World Cup 2026 where he scalped 13 wickets in 6 matches. He was one of the key reasons Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 8 stage by beating Australia and Sri Lanka in group stage.
The 6 feet 8 inches right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season.
KKR is already suffering from injury woes ahead of the season. Their premier fast bowling pick Matheesha Pathirana got injured during the T20 World Cup and Indian pace ace Harshit Rana missed the entire competition as he had to go through a surgery. With their availability uncertain, KKR will look forward to Muzarabani's performances during the season.
KKR will commence their IPL 2026 campaign against MI on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Zimbabwe's Performance In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe secured their best-ever finish in the ICC T20 World Cup's history by reaching the Super Eight stage as unbeaten Group B leaders. The African side, led by the evergreen Sikandar Raza, stunned the cricket fraternity early in the group stages with a dramatic 23-run victory over former champions Australia and a clinical chase against co-hosts Sri Lanka. While they ultimately fell short in the Super Eight matches against heavyweights India, West Indies, and South Africa, their performance inspired many.
Blessing Muzarabani had a standout campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, finishing as Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker and playing a crucial role in their journey to the Super 8s.
He was particularly effective in the powerplay and death overs, utilizing his tall frame to extract uncomfortable bounce on the varied pitches across the tournament.
Why KKR Released Mustafizur Rahman?
KKR officially release Bangladesh's veteran left-arm pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, following a direct instruction from the BCCI. The decision, confirmed in early January 2026, was primarily driven by evolving geopolitical tensions and safety concerns regarding the participation of Bangladeshi players in the league.
The release is particularly significant given the financial commitment KKR made during the IPL 2026 auction in December 2025. Mustafizur was the subject of an intense bidding war, primarily between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, before KKR secured him for a whopping fee of Rs. 9.20 Crore.
Despite that, KKR obliged the BCCI instruction following the promise of a full refund and a replacement. Blessing Muzarabani will now have to fill in the shoes of Mustafizur Rahman.
When is IPL 2026?
IPL 2026 will commence from March 28, 2026.
Who is Blessing Muzarabani replacing in KKR squad?
Blessing Muzarabani is replacing Mustafizur Rahman in KKR.
Why Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR?
Mustafizur Rahman was released by KKR due to a direct instruction from BCCI which came on the basis of geo-political situation.
Will Blessing Muzarabani receive the same salary as Mustafizur Rahman price?
No. Blessing Muzarabani is picked at his base price. The remainder of the price will get added to KKR's purse and will carry over to the next auction.