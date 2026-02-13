Australia Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AUS Win Toss, Opt To Field First

Australia cricketers celebrating a wicket against Ireland in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B encounter. T20WorldCup/X

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match 19 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, Friday. Australia are hit with injuries and their captain Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition with a groin injury. Steve Smith has been added as his stand-by cover and Travis Head will lead in his absence. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood already missing, this adds to their problems. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is also uncertain if they will get the services of Brendan Taylor for the match against Australia. Both teams won their opening game and will look to extend their winning run. Catch all the action and major updates of the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match below.

13 Feb 2026, 10:34:18 am IST Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first

13 Feb 2026, 10:22:24 am IST Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report The R. Premadasa Stadium pitch is traditionally slow and dry, making it a recognized "spinner's paradise" where hitting from the start is difficult. While the average first-innings score is a modest 142, recent matches suggest a total above 170 is achievable with clever batting before the surface deteriorates. As this is a morning match, there is no dew factor to quicken the outfield. Captains will likely look to bat first.

13 Feb 2026, 10:02:55 am IST Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast For Colombo on February 13, 2026, the current weather is mostly sunny with a temperature of 28°C and a feels-like temperature of 31°C. The daily forecast for today predicts scattered thunderstorms with a high of 30°C and a low of 24°C, including a 40% chance of rain during the daytime.

13 Feb 2026, 09:40:19 am IST Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details And Start Time T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website. The Australia vs Zimbabwe match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).