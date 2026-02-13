Australia Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AUS Win Toss, Opt To Field First

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The R. Premadasa Stadium pitch is traditionally slow and dry, making it a recognized "spinner's paradise" where hitting from the start is difficult. While the average first-innings score is a modest 142, recent matches suggest a total above 170 is achievable with clever batting before the surface deteriorates. As this is a morning match, there is no dew factor to quicken the outfield. Captains will likely look to bat first.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
For Colombo on February 13, 2026, the current weather is mostly sunny with a temperature of 28°C and a feels-like temperature of 31°C.
The daily forecast for today predicts scattered thunderstorms with a high of 30°C and a low of 24°C, including a 40% chance of rain during the daytime.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details And Start Time
T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website. The Australia vs Zimbabwe match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).
