Name: Glenn Maxwell

Born: 14 October 1988
Specialization: All-rounder

Glenn James Maxwell is an Australian professional cricketer. He has played for the Australian national cricket team in all formats of the game since 2012, although he is professionally a One Day International and Twenty 20 International specialist. Maxwell is an all-rounder who is known for his sometimes-unorthodox batting and bowls right-arm off-break deliveries.  Domestically, he played for Victoria and Melbourne Stars. He was part of the Australian squad that won the 2015 World Cup, the 2023 World Cup, and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Maxwell made his professional debut in 2010. In 2011, he set a record for the fastest-ever half-century in Australian domestic one-day cricket. Maxwell's entry into the international arena came in 2012 when he was selected for Australia's series against Pakistan in the UAE. He has played domestic Twenty20 cricket in both India and England and has scored centuries in all three international cricket formats, one of only 25 cricketers who have achieved this feat. In November 2017 he scored his maiden double-century, in the Sheffield Shield, and in October 2023 set a record for the fastest century scored at a Cricket World Cup.

He also became the first male batsman to score a double century for Australia in ODIs and scored the winning runs against India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final. In the same month he equalled Rohit Sharma’s world record for having scored the most number of centuries in T20I cricket. He also became the first and only batsman to complete a century in his 100th T20I match.

In India, he played for Delhi Daredevils in 2012 before being bought in the 2013 IPL auction by Mumbai Indians becoming the most expensive purchase at the auction. In 2014 he was bought by Kings XI Punjab. In that season, in 16 games he had the season’s third-highest aggregate of runs scored and was retained by the side for the following two seasons. He returned to play for Delhi ahead of the 2018 season. In 2020 he was bought by Kings XI Punjab. In 2021, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore and finished the season as the team's highest scorer. He was retained by the side for the 2022 season.

Maxwell made his test debut against India in the second Test at Hyderabad. He was dropped from the Test team but brought back for the final test match in Delhi.

Maxwell continued to be a fixture in Australia’s one-day sides following the World Cup. He was named as Cricket Australia’s men's T20I Player of 2015 at the Allan Border Medal ceremony.

