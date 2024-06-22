Travis Head Vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia opener Travis Head has time and again proved just how destructive he can be in the powerplay overs and beyond. The southpaw has also shown that he can pace the innings if needed too, upping the tempo at the crunch moment. Hence it becomes vital for the Afghans to see his back early, and their red-hot seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi will try his best to do that. Farooqi, the leading wicket-taker at this edition thus far with 15 dismissals, would love to claim Head's scalp.