Cricket

Australia Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Afghanistan must win or risk standing on the verge of elimination, while a victory for Australia would take them one step closer to a semi-final spot at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Here are three key player battles that could define the outcome of the AUS vs AFG match

Glenn Maxwell bats, AUS vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s, AP photo
Glenn Maxwell had smashed an unbeaten double-century against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

Australia's tryst with sub-continental sides continues in the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. After setting aside Bangladesh in their previous encounter, the Aussies are now up against Afghanistan in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Sunday, June 23. (Prediction | Preview | Full Coverage)

The Afghans lost to India in their last match, and will be vary of the threat the mighty Australia possess. But they can take heart from the fight they showed the Aussies, the last time they met them in the international arena - at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

A glimpse from Afghanistan vs Indian ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Barbados. - X | Afghanistan Cricket Board
T20 WC 2024: What Turned Afghanistan Players Into Chefs? - Unavailability Of 'Halal Food'

BY PTI

Afghanistan must win or risk standing on the verge of elimination, while a victory for Australia would take them one step closer to a semi-final spot. Before the AUS vs AFG clash begins, here are three key player battles that could define the outcome of the contest.

Glenn Maxwell Vs Rashid Khan

Anyone who followed last year's ODI World Cup would remember Glenn Maxwell's superhuman unbeaten double-century, that paved the way for an incredible come-from-behind win for the Aussies against Afghanistan. Maxwell would love to pull off something special again, but Afghan skipper Rashid Khan will steadfastly aim to prevent that. The wily leg-spinner will try to use the spin-friendly surface in St Vincent to his advantage.

Australia's double centurion Glenn Maxwell - null
AUS Vs AFG: Glenn Maxwell Defies All Odds To Script Timeless Double Century In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Travis Head Vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia opener Travis Head has time and again proved just how destructive he can be in the powerplay overs and beyond. The southpaw has also shown that he can pace the innings if needed too, upping the tempo at the crunch moment. Hence it becomes vital for the Afghans to see his back early, and their red-hot seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi will try his best to do that. Farooqi, the leading wicket-taker at this edition thus far with 15 dismissals, would love to claim Head's scalp.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Vs Adam Zampa

The 22-year-old Rahmanullah Gurbaz has batted beautifully in the top order at the World Cup. The Afghan wicketkeeper-cum-opener, though, has failed to fire in his last three outings and will be looking to rectify that with a big one against Australia. But their star leg-spinner Adam Zampa could make it difficult for him. Zampa's bag of tricks could be challenging to surmount for Gurbaz and this could play out as a fascinating contest in the middle overs.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Ashton Agar.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting; BJP Workers' Protest At Delhi Jal Board Office
  2. MP: Woman Beaten With Wooden Stick In Dhar As Onlookers Film Act, Video Goes Viral
  3. Will Nitish Kumar Reinvent Himself As The People’s Leader In The NDA Govt?
  4. Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna’s Brother Says Man Threatened Him With ‘Fake’ Sexual Assault Case
  5. Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu Of 'Vendetta Politics' After Demolition Of YSRCP's Under Construction Office
Entertainment News
  1. Crew Members Of Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Allege Non-Payment Of Salaries, Share Their Ordeal In Viral Post
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer 2 Review: Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama Protects Deepika Padukone From The Impending War
  3. YRF Expresses Gratitude After Gujarat Court Lifts Stay Order On Junaid Khan's Debut Film 'Maharaj'
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose With Their Friends And Family At Mehendi Ceremony - Check Full Pic Inside
Sports News
  1. PER Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Peru, Chile Play Out Goalless Draw In Texas - In Pics
  2. Australia Vs Afghanistan, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. 'Unfair Umpiring' Controversy: G Sathiyan Speaks Out After Loss At WTT Contender Lagos
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  5. South Africa Vs England, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Proteas Remain Unbeatable - In Pics
World News
  1. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  2. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  3. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
  4. Bangladesh: Deluge Leaves Over 2 Million People Stranded, 10 People Killed As Death Toll Likely To Rise
  5. Coffee Lovers Are Getting Some Relaxation Amid Inflation As Starbucks Offers Great Discounts And Deals
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting; BJP Workers' Protest At Delhi Jal Board Office
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon