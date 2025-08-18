Football

Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26: Blues, Eagles Playout Goalless Draw

Chelsea was held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday in the team’s first competitive match as the club world champion. A month after stunning Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, Chelsea toiled in its league opener at Stamford Bridge after a short preseason because of its exertions in the United States. Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, stars for Chelsea in the Club World Cup were quiet. The hosts lacked intensity because they’ve only been back in training for a couple of weeks, while Palace has had a long preseason and was coming off beating Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield last weekend.