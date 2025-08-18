Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.
Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix holds Chelsea's Liam Delap during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.
Players wait for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto falls between Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, right, and Maxence Lacroix during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez punches the ball over Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.
Players expect a cross during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta in ac tion in front of Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.
Chelsea's Reece James receives the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London.