NBA: Nikola Jokic's Record Show Takes Denver Nuggets Past Minnesota Timberwolves 142-138

Nikola Jokic recorded a 56-point triple-double and set an NBA record with 18 points in overtime, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 142-138 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (December 26, 2025). Jokic broke Stephen Curry’s record of 17 overtime points from 2016, making it the highest by any player in regular season or NBA playoffs. Jokic added 16 rebounds and 15 assists and Jamal Murray scored 35 points as the Nuggets improved to 3-0 this season against the Wolves, who got 44 points from Anthony Edwards, only to see him get ejected in the extra period for arguing foul calls.

Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves center Julius Randle, foreground bottom, takes an elbow to the top of his head from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, front top, as guards Bruce Brown, back left, and Peyton Watson defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves center Julius Randle drives between Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson, left, and center Nikola Jokić in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, foreground center, is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., back center, as Denver Nuggets guards Peyton Watson, left, and Jamal Murray cover in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Donte Divincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte Divincenzo, front left, passes the ball after driving past Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., back left, as center Jonas Valančiūnas defends in overtime of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, back, looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards defends in overtime of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, front, flips a loose ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert defends in overtime of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, front, looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels defends in overtime of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Donte Divincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte Divincenzo, front, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves center Julius Randle, front, collects a pass as Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball-Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, center, drives to the basket between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, and center Rudy Gobert in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
