NBA: Nikola Jokic's Record Show Takes Denver Nuggets Past Minnesota Timberwolves 142-138
Nikola Jokic recorded a 56-point triple-double and set an NBA record with 18 points in overtime, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 142-138 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (December 26, 2025). Jokic broke Stephen Curry’s record of 17 overtime points from 2016, making it the highest by any player in regular season or NBA playoffs. Jokic added 16 rebounds and 15 assists and Jamal Murray scored 35 points as the Nuggets improved to 3-0 this season against the Wolves, who got 44 points from Anthony Edwards, only to see him get ejected in the extra period for arguing foul calls.
