Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

India batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant struck solid half-centuries, while Gujarat lost their last five wickets for 34 runs as Delhi prised out a thrilling seven-run win in their second-round Elite Group D match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Bengaluru on Friday (December 26).
Player of the Match Kohli (77 off 61 balls) and Pant (70 off 79) powered Delhi to a modest 254 for 9 in 50 overs. But despite looking strong in pockets, Gujarat were dismissed for a 247-run total in 47.4 overs.
Saurav Chauhan (49 runs off 43) and Vishal Jayswal added 69 runs for the sixth wicket to keep Gujarat in the hunt. But Simarjeet Singh sent back Chauhan as Gujarat lost wickets in a cluster in the business end.
Gujarat were left to make 12 runs off 17 balls with a wicket in hand, but the impressive Prince Yadav (3/37) caught Ravi Bishnoi off the guard with a snorter. Kohli ran in from covers to gleefully accept the catch and let out a massive roar to signal Delhi’s victory.
Delhi headed into this contest riding high on confidence after a four-wicket win over Andhra. Virat Kohli starred in the chase with a magnificent 131, anchoring the innings with authority and setting the tone for the victory.
He found solid support from Nitish Rana, who chipped in with 77, and Priyansh Arya’s fluent 74, ensuring Delhi stayed in control throughout the pursuit. Ricky Bhui’s valiant 122 kept Andhra in the contest, but it proved insufficient as Delhi sealed a comfortable win.
On the other hand, Gujarat also came off a confidence-boosting eight-wicket win over Services, powered by Aarya Desai’s unbeaten 77 off 93 balls.
Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma
Gujarat: Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel (wk), Abhishek Desai, Jaymeet Patel, Chintan Gaja (c), Saurav Chauhan, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Amit Desai
Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Gujarat: Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel (wk), Abhishek Desai, Jaymeet Patel, Chintan Gaja (c), Saurav Chauhan, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Japagnya Bhatt, Ahaan Poddar, Amit Desai, Harshal Patel, Kshitij Patel, Siddharth Desai
Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Harsh Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull, Rohan Rana, Divij Mehra, Tejasvi Dahiya, Ayush Doseja