Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Check out the match report, toss update, playing XIs and more for the VHT second-round Group D clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Karnataka

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win
Rishabh Pant, left, interacts with Virat Kohli during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match between Delhi and Gujarat, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi beat Gujarat by seven runs in their second Group D match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26

  • Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant fifties took Delhi to 254-run total

  • Gujarat suffered lower-order collapse, dismissed for 247

India batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant struck solid half-centuries, while Gujarat lost their last five wickets for 34 runs as Delhi prised out a thrilling seven-run win in their second-round Elite Group D match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Bengaluru on Friday (December 26).

Player of the Match Kohli (77 off 61 balls) and Pant (70 off 79) powered Delhi to a modest 254 for 9 in 50 overs. But despite looking strong in pockets, Gujarat were dismissed for a 247-run total in 47.4 overs.

Saurav Chauhan (49 runs off 43) and Vishal Jayswal added 69 runs for the sixth wicket to keep Gujarat in the hunt. But Simarjeet Singh sent back Chauhan as Gujarat lost wickets in a cluster in the business end. 

Gujarat were left to make 12 runs off 17 balls with a wicket in hand, but the impressive Prince Yadav (3/37) caught Ravi Bishnoi off the guard with a snorter. Kohli ran in from covers to gleefully accept the catch and let out a massive roar to signal Delhi’s victory. 

Delhi face Gujarat in their second Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 on Friday, December 26, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Ground 1, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Get live streaming information here.

Related Content
Related Content

Delhi headed into this contest riding high on confidence after a four-wicket win over Andhra. Virat Kohli starred in the chase with a magnificent 131, anchoring the innings with authority and setting the tone for the victory.

He found solid support from Nitish Rana, who chipped in with 77, and Priyansh Arya’s fluent 74, ensuring Delhi stayed in control throughout the pursuit. Ricky Bhui’s valiant 122 kept Andhra in the contest, but it proved insufficient as Delhi sealed a comfortable win.

On the other hand, Gujarat also came off a confidence-boosting eight-wicket win over Services, powered by Aarya Desai’s unbeaten 77 off 93 balls.

Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma

Gujarat: Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel (wk), Abhishek Desai, Jaymeet Patel, Chintan Gaja (c), Saurav Chauhan, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Amit Desai

Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Gujarat: Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel (wk), Abhishek Desai, Jaymeet Patel, Chintan Gaja (c), Saurav Chauhan, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Japagnya Bhatt, Ahaan Poddar, Amit Desai, Harshal Patel, Kshitij Patel, Siddharth Desai

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Harsh Tyagi, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull, Rohan Rana, Divij Mehra, Tejasvi Dahiya, Ayush Doseja

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War