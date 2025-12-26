Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Kohli Stumped In Stunning Dismissal | DEL 149/5 (30.4)

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check the live score and play-by-play updates of the Group D between Delhi and Gujarat at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru on Friday, December 26

Delhi vs Gujarat Live score
Virat Kohli will be action once again as Delhi face Gujarat in their 2nd league game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on December 26. PTI
Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group D match of Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Delhi and Gujarat in Bengaluru. DEL started their campaign with a bang as they rout Andhra by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli, smashed a majestic 131 runs off 101 balls to guide Delhi to chase down the 299-run target set by Andhra. Simarjeet Singh also chipped in with a five-wicket haul to win it for Delhi. Gujarat, on the other hand, also had a stellar start to their campaign by defeating Services by 8 wickets on the back of a brilliant outing by their bowlers, where they dismissed Services for just 184 runs and chased down the target 34.5 over with 8 wickets in hand. Follow the live score and play-by-play highlights of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: DEL 149/5 (30.4)

Rishabh Pant is holding Delhi together, unbeaten on 32 off 44, trying to steady the innings. Ayush Badoni falls for 12 off 20, bowled by RM Bishnoi, while Harsh Tyagi remains at the other end on 1 off 1 as Delhi look to rebuild.

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Nitish Rana Falls

Drama in the middle! Virat Kohli is stumped after dancing down the track, missing Vishal Jayswal’s delivery, and Urvil Patel is lightning behind the stumps to whip the bails off. Delhi lose their star man, and the momentum suddenly shifts in Gujarat’s favor.

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Nitish Rana Falls

Delhi face a change in the middle as Nitish Rana falls, making way for Rishabh Pant. He joins Virat Kohli, who’s cruising at 75, and the two look set to take the innings forward together.

DEL 109/4 (22.2)

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Virat Kohli Scores Fifty

Virat Kohli blazes his way to a 29-ball fifty and keeps the momentum going, moving on to 66 off 47 balls with 12 boundaries and a six. Nitish Rana steadies the other end, unbeaten on 11 off 19, as Delhi steadily build a commanding platform.

DEL 90/2 (17.0)

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: DEL 43/1 (7.1)

Virat Kohli is on a roll. He stays unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls, keeping things tidy and effective in the middle. The boundaries have come regularly, seven fours and a six, pushing his strike rate to 184.21. Delhi continue to build momentum with Kohli holding firm at one end.

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Game On And WICKET!

Early twist in this one. Delhi lose Priyansh Arya cheaply, the new ball doing just enough to make life uncomfortable up top. But the noise spikes instantly, Virat Kohli is on his way. No time to settle, no feeling around. First real chance to score and Kohli leans into it, a crisp four flashing away to get Delhi moving and the crowd properly alive. Gujarat know they’re in for a long spell now.

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Delhi (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma

Gujarat (Playing XI): Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel(w), Abhishek Desai, Jaymeet Patel, Chintan Gaja(c), Saurav Chauhan, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Amit Desai

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Gujarat have won the toss and opted to field first. A huge opportunity for Kohli to score another century.

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Virat Kohli Back in Action!

Delhi’s starboy Virat Kohli is back in action after a vintage hundred against Andhra, setting the tone early in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With confidence high and fans buzzing, all eyes are once again on the master as they wait to see if another century is around the corner.

Delhi Vs Gujarat Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hey There!

Hello cricket folks! The King is set to take the field again today as Delhi faces Gujarat in the Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
