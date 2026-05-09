Mamata Banerjee Calls For Joint Opposition Front Against BJP In Bengal

Summary of this article
Mamata Banerjee appealed to opposition parties in West Bengal to form a united platform against the BJP
She also called on student unions, NGOs and national parties opposed to the BJP to join the initiative
The BJP won 207 seats in the Assembly polls, ending the All India Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state
Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress, urged all opposition parties in West Bengal to unite on Saturday to create a "joint platform" to oppose the BJP, which won the state's assembly elections.
The former chief minister also called upon the student unions of various affiliations opposed to the BJP, as well as NGOs, to unite against the saffron camp.
"I call upon all opposition parties, including the Leftists and the ultra-Left, to come together to form a joint platform against the BJP," Banerjee said, also calling upon national parties to join.
The TMC chief said she would speak with any political party that wants to hold a dialogue with her on this matter.
"It is not the time to think the enemy's enemy is my friend, our first enemy is the BJP," she said, while addressing a small gathering in front of her Kalighat residence on Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.
After the results of the assembly election were announced, she said, atrocities were being committed against TMC employees and supporters throughout the state.
Banerjee said, "Hooliganism is going on at places, bad elements have entered their (BJP) ranks." The former CM claimed that she did not allow atrocities against anyone after coming to power in 2011.
With 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, the BJP overtook the TMC to create the state's administration.