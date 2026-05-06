Post-Poll Violence Across Bengal, TMC And BJP Blame Each Other, 4 Reported Killed

Kolkata: Former minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas's office vandalised following the West Bengal Assembly elections result, at Tollygunge, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Former minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas's office vandalised following the West Bengal Assembly elections result, at Tollygunge, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Photo: PTI