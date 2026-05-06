Post-Poll Violence Across Bengal, TMC And BJP Blame Each Other, 4 Reported Killed

Summary of this article
Four workers, two each from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are killed in post-poll violence across different parts of West Bengal
Multiple cases of clashes, vandalism and riots have been reported in Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia and Bankura districts
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has ordered immediate arrests of those involved in post-poll violence and take strict actions
Four workers, two each from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were killed in post-poll violence across different parts of West Bengal, reported by The Wire. Both parties are putting charges on the each other for these reported incidents. Multiple cases of clashes, vandalism and riots have been reported in Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia and Bankura districts.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has ordered immediate arrests of those involved in post-poll violence and take strict actions. He has instructed the state’s top administrative and police officials, including the chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner, and senior officers of central armed police forces, to take urgent measures to restore normalcy.
In Udaynarayanpur, Yadav Brar (48), a BJP supporter, died after allegedly being assaulted by TMC-linked individuals while returning home from victory celebrations. Another incident from Nanoor, Birbhum district surfaced where a TMC worker, Abir Sheikh was killed by BJP supporters as claimed by his family.
Madhu Mondal, BJP worker died after being beaten up allegedly by TMC workers during a victory procession in the New Town, according to The Wire. He was taken to the hospital and brought dead. Attacks allegedly by BJP activists followed after the incident at the residences of TMC workers in the area, news agency reports.
Bishwajit Pattnaik, a TMC worker has reportedly died in Beliaghata, Kolkata after being found with serious injuries outside his home on Monday night. His family has alleged murder and blamed BJP supporters. “They broke the door and assaulted him mercilessly. Neighbours were too scared to help,” a relative said. (Inputs from The Wire).
The police have registered these incidents but political motives have not been confirmed yet in any case. There have also been incidents of attacks allegedly on TMC party offices, in parts of Nadia, Bankura and South 24 Parganas. The BJP has denied involvement in any such incidents and attributed it to local disputes.
As per The Wire report, police reportedly recovered “Sharp weapons” from a TMC-linked office in Canning, South 24 Parganas. The TMC has reportedly denied any connection. Many videos and images are circulating online that shows violence incidents. However, the authenticity and context of these clips have not been verified. Police have said that they are monitoring online content and spreading of misinformation.
Samik Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP, said in a party meeting that post-poll violence will not be tolerated and those involved will have serious repercussions. He also urged the administration to act against violence “irresepective of political affiliation”.
(Inputs from The Wire)