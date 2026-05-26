French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Meets Tomas Machac In Second Round
Chasing an elusive maiden Grand Slam crown, Alexander Zverev opened his Roland Garros 2026 campaign with a dominant win over Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday (May 24). Zverev, seeded second for the clay court Major, took two hours and 10 minutes to complete a straight-sets win 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The 29-year-old German will next face Czech Tomas Machac, whom he defeated in the second round of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. That same year, Zverev also reached the final of the French Open and lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in five gruelling sets. Machac, currently 48th in the ATP Rankings, defeated Zizou Bergs of Belgium 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3.
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