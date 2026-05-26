French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Meets Tomas Machac In Second Round

Chasing an elusive maiden Grand Slam crown, Alexander Zverev opened his Roland Garros 2026 campaign with a dominant win over Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday (May 24). Zverev, seeded second for the clay court Major, took two hours and 10 minutes to complete a straight-sets win 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The 29-year-old German will next face Czech Tomas Machac, whom he defeated in the second round of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. That same year, Zverev also reached the final of the French Open and lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in five gruelling sets. Machac, currently 48th in the ATP Rankings, defeated Zizou Bergs of Belgium 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3.

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Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi french open 2026 highlights
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Roland Garros 2026
Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Zverev Vs Bonzi French Open
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Roland Garros first-round match
Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev French Open In Pics
Alexander Zverev of Germany attends the first round men's singles tennis match against Benjamin Bonzi of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Zverev Vs Bonzi photos Roland Garros
Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Zverev Grand Slam hunt
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Alexander Zverev vs Benjamin Bonzi match
Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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