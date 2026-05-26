French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Meets Tomas Machac In Second Round

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/9 Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





3/9 Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





4/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany attends the first round men's singles tennis match against Benjamin Bonzi of France at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/9 Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





6/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





7/9 Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





8/9 Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





9/9 Benjamin Bonzi of France returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





