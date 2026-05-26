Cockroach Janta Party Moves Delhi HC Against Blocking of X Account

The Cockroach Janta Party has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the blocking of its X account in India.
The satirical outfit emerged after controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Opposition leaders and social media users amplified the campaign, calling it a symbol of youth frustration and digital dissent.
Satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the blocking of its official X account in India.
The petition was filed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke through advocate Nakul Gandhi, contesting the May 21 decision to withhold the party’s account on the social media platform.
Users attempting to access the handle @CJP_2029 were shown a message stating that the account had been “withheld in India in response to a legal demand”.
Dipke later shared a screenshot of the notice online and described the move as “expected”.
How the Controversy Began
The satirical outfit emerged amid controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing related to the conferment of “senior” designation to lawyers.
According to reports, the remarks allegedly referred to “youngsters” as “cockroaches” and “parasites”, sparking criticism and online reactions.
The Chief Justice later clarified that his comments had been misquoted and were aimed at individuals entering the legal profession with “fake and bogus degrees”.
The controversy soon triggered the creation of the Cockroach Janta Party, which rapidly gained traction across social media platforms through memes, satire and political commentary.
X Account Blocked After Viral Rise
Just five days after its launch, the party’s official X account was withheld in India.
Despite the block, the group appeared to quickly return under a new social media handle titled “Cockroach is back”, posting: “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol.”
The campaign had emerged as one of the fastest-growing political trends online before the restriction.
Opposition Leaders Amplify Campaign
Several opposition leaders and political commentators publicly engaged with the campaign online. Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad were among the leaders who amplified posts linked to the movement.
Opposition voices claimed the popularity of the campaign reflected growing frustration among unemployed youth and dissatisfaction over inflation and economic conditions.
Several Congress and Left-leaning social media handles also circulated memes and posts associated with the campaign, describing it as a form of “digital protest” against the political establishment.