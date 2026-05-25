'No Grave Urgency': CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on Plea Seeking CBI Probe into Cockroach Janta Party

What this clash truly underscores is the widening, often comical gulf between the hallowed, hyper-formal corridors of Tilak Marg and the irreverent, lightning-fast ecosystem of Indian social media. To the petitioners, the internet’s ability to take a courtroom slip-of-the-tongue and instantly commodify it into memes and merchandise feels like a dangerous assault on the majesty of the law. To the youth driving the trend, however, it is merely a coping mechanism—a way to talk back to an institutional authority that they feel often talks down to them. By choosing to let the matter rest in the regular, slow-moving judicial queue, Chief Justice Surya Kant perhaps recognized that a heavy-handed legal crackdown would only breathe more oxygen into the satire. For now, the highest court in the land has chosen a rare, pragmatic weapon against the digital court of public opinion: a collective shrug.