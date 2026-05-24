Iran Envoy Hails Pakistan’s Mediation, Sees “Positive Stride” Towards US-Iran Peace Deal

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said a “positive stride” was taking shape towards a possible peace agreement between Iran and the US following Pakistan’s mediation efforts.
The statement came after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir completed a visit to Iran aimed at helping end the conflict, according to the Pakistan Army.
Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said on Sunday that a “positive stride” appeared to be underway towards a peace agreement between Iran and the United States, following Pakistan’s latest mediation efforts.
In a statement posted on social media, Moghadam said Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, after returning from Tehran, “congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country”.
"With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other side is adequately committed, a positive stride is taking shape, which is the result of the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dignity, the steadfastness of the courageous armed forces and the resistance of the brave Iranian nation, as well as the initiative and dedicated endeavours of the Pakistani mediator,” he wrote on X.
The ambassador expressed hope that the “sincere efforts of the Pakistani government and Army”, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, in advancing the “initiative of mediation”, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their “sincere diplomatic efforts, will lead to lasting peace in the region”.
He also thanked Pakistan and its leadership, saying: “On my behalf, I extend my sincere and wholehearted gratitude to all of them for their sincere endeavours”.
The remarks came after the Pakistan Army announced that its chief had successfully concluded a visit to Iran aimed at helping bring the conflict to an end, PTI reported.