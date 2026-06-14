Trump Assures Netanyahu Any Iran Deal Will Address Nuclear Programme and Hezbollah: Report

Donald Trump assured Benjamin Netanyahu that any agreement with Iran would include curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and support for Hezbollah, according to reports.
The comments come as uncertainty persists over negotiations, with Iran maintaining that no final agreement has yet been reached.
US President Donald Trump assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any future agreement with Iran would address Tehran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and support for Hezbollah, according to a senior diplomatic source cited by Israel Hayom, The Indian Express reported.
According to the source, cited by Iran International, Trump conveyed to Netanyahu that no agreement would move forward unless the issues that prompted the US and Israel’s military campaign against Iran were addressed.
During a conversation on Friday, the two leaders agreed that any eventual agreement would require Iran to give up its stockpile of enriched nuclear material and accept restrictions on both its nuclear and missile programmes, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.
The remarks come amid continued uncertainty over the status of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. While Trump has repeatedly suggested that a breakthrough is close, Iranian officials have maintained that no final agreement has yet been reached.
Although Israel is not formally part of the negotiations, it remains focused on ensuring that any understanding between the United States and Iran addresses what it sees as core security concerns, Iran International reported.
In a post on X, Netanyahu’s office said:
“Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump’s commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran’s support for its terrorist proxies in the region.”
Later, in a separate social media post, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s position on Iran’s nuclear programme and said he and Trump remained aligned.
“As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel – Iran will not have nuclear weapons. President Trump and I are in full agreement on this issue. For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran’s nuclear program. Were it not for this struggle, Iran would have long ago possessed atomic bombs to destroy Israel,” Netanyahu claimed on Friday.
The Israeli prime minister also accused Iran of seeking to destroy Israel and said he was “dedicating my life to preventing them from doing so.”
“As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen,” he added.
Meanwhile, the anonymous diplomatic source quoted by Israel Hayom said that if negotiations with Tehran collapse after an initial understanding and Iran continues military activity, the possibility of regime change in Tehran could enter policy discussions in Washington.
The comments came two days after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected Trump’s suggestion that a final deal was close, reiterating that Tehran had not yet reached a final decision on the proposed agreement.
(The Indian Express reported)