Can the Israel-Lebanon Framework Hold, or Deepen Regional Divisions?

Summary of this article

What Israel Wants From The Deal



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has framed military operations in Lebanon as necessary to protect northern Israeli communities and has ruled out a full withdrawal unless Hezbollah is disarmed.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon “as long as Hezbollah is not disarmed and as long as there is a threat to the State of Israel”.

The agreement, released by the US Department of State, states: “Israel and Lebanon affirm the right of each state to exist in peace.” It adds: “Israel and Lebanon hereby declare their intent to conclusively end the conflict, address its underlying causes, and to therewith formally conclude any state of war between them.”

The framework also outlines a vision for a “secure, rebuilt Lebanon, under full Lebanese state sovereignty, in which no non-state armed group poses a threat to Israel, Lebanon, or citizens of either country.”

In simpler terms, the deal links Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon to Hezbollah’s disarmament. It proposes an initial Israeli withdrawal from two pilot zones, after which the Lebanese army would gradually take over security responsibilities. Future withdrawals would depend on additional agreements.

Netanyahu said the two areas would serve as a “pilot program for disarming Hezbollah and transferring the territory to the control of the Lebanese army”, adding that Israel had already withdrawn from one area. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been instructed “to prepare for an extended stay.”