Israel, Lebanon to Resume US-brokered Peace Talks in Rome Next Week

Israel and Lebanon resume US-brokered peace talks in Rome next week.
Rome negotiations will focus on ceasefire implementation and southern Lebanon security.
Sixth round of talks builds on recent Israel-Lebanon framework agreement.
Israel and Lebanon will hold another round of US-brokered peace talks in Rome next week. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Moneycontrol reported. Both nations seek to build on a recent framework agreement designed to secure a lasting ceasefire.
"Less than two weeks ago, Israel, Lebanon and the United States reached a historic framework agreement. These talks are due to continue next week in Rome, Italy," Saar said during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Jerusalem.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani welcomed the decision on X. Italy's foreign ministry later stated that ambassadors will lead the discussions scheduled for July 15 and 16.
Saar emphasised that the negotiations remain focused on security and implementing the agreement. "Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon," Saar said.
Framework and Security Terms
The Rome meeting will mark the sixth round of direct US-brokered talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials since the spring. Both countries lack diplomatic relations—they remain technically at war.
These negotiations follow a framework agreement signed last month by Israel, Lebanon and the United States. The pact was signed five days after a fragile ceasefire came into force following months of cross-border fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Under the agreement, the Lebanese Armed Forces will gradually restore authority in southern Lebanon. This process begins in designated "pilot zones" where Hezbollah will begin disarming.
Israeli forces will withdraw from these designated areas as the arrangement is implemented.
Context of the Conflict
The latest round of hostilities began on March 2. Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in response to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader in joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran days earlier.
Israel responded with an extensive air campaign and ground operations in southern Lebanon. The military also repeatedly ordered evacuations in border areas.
Nearly 4,300 people have been killed in Israeli military operations since the fighting began, Lebanese authorities stated.
The Rome talks will focus on implementing the framework agreement and preserving the ceasefire as US-led diplomatic efforts continue to push for a permanent settlement.