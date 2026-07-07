Champat Rai Breaks Silence on Ram Temple Donation Theft Allegations, Says ‘Truth Will Come Out Soon’

Another event under examination is the Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony held on November 25, 2025. According to Trust records cited by The Times of India, the event cost Rs 10.12 crore and was attended by around 6,000 guests, including Prime Minister Modi. Investigators are examining whether approvals, payment procedures and expenditure under different heads complied with the Trust's financial rules. Sources told the newspaper that the average expenditure per guest worked out to about Rs 16,000.