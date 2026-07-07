Champat Rai Breaks Silence on Ram Temple Donation Theft Allegations, Says ‘Truth Will Come Out Soon’

Champat Rai said he will respond after SIT’s final report.
Rai called personal allegations against him “baseless”.
He said his public life has been “an open book”.
Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday issued his first response to the allegations surroundings him over the Ram Temple Donation ‘theft’.
In an open letter to Ram devotees, Rai dismissed the accusation against him as “baseless” and said that he will respond to the allegations after the Special Investigation Team submits its final report.
“Since June 7, 2025, several discussions have been taking place regarding the alleged theft during the counting of donations from the donation boxes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex. Many people have made baseless allegations against me personally.. I have chosen to remain silent,” the letter read.
Referring to the Trust’s recent meeting, Rai said the SIT’s preliminary report, which had been marked “top secret”, had now been made public.
“After the SIT submits its final report, I will respond point by point, in sequence, to every allegation being circulated. The truth will come before everyone,” he said.
Rai also defended his record in public life, saying he had been working in Ayodhya since October 1991 after being deputed there by the organisation. He said he had served as a pracharak for 45 years.
“Wherever I have served, my life has remained an open book,” he wrote.
His response came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignations of Rai and Anil Mishra amid the controversy over the alleged theft of temple donations. The Trust has said both ceased to be trustees immediately after their resignations were accepted.
Ram Lalla Consceration Ceremony Under Investigation
The Ram Temple Trust is facing heightened scrutiny after the SIT probing the alleged expanded its inquiry to examine more than Rs 124 crore spent on major religious events over the past two years, including the Ram Lalla consecration cremony in 2024, the temple flag hosting ceremony in November 2025 and the Maha Kumbh arrangements in 2025.
The largest expenditure under scrutiny is the Rs 113 crore spent on the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony held on January 22, 2024. The event, attended by nearly 8,000 guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked one of the most significant religious ceremonies in recent Indian history.
According to audit records cited by The Times of India, investigators are examining several heads of expenditure. These include Rs 35.97 crore on sheds and tent city infrastructure, Rs 30.85 crore on the Akshat Pujan campaign, Rs 21.77 crore on publicity and advertisements, and Rs 14.62 crore on decoration and lighting.
Other expenses include Rs 5.11 crore on food arrangements (Ann Kshetra), Rs 1.06 crore on religious rituals, Rs 93 lakh on devotional music (Raag Seva), Rs 68 lakh on sound systems, Rs 43 lakh each on electricity and Mandal Pujan, and Rs 51 lakh on miscellaneous preparations.
The SIT is also reviewing Rs 83 lakh spent on the first Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations held in January 2025, including Rs 52 lakh on lighting and decoration, as well as Rs 43 lakh spent on arrangements for devotees during the Maha Kumbh.
Another event under examination is the Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony held on November 25, 2025. According to Trust records cited by The Times of India, the event cost Rs 10.12 crore and was attended by around 6,000 guests, including Prime Minister Modi. Investigators are examining whether approvals, payment procedures and expenditure under different heads complied with the Trust's financial rules. Sources told the newspaper that the average expenditure per guest worked out to about Rs 16,000.