Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: World No.7 Makes Roaring Comeback To Win The 2nd Set

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Vikas Patwal
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Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the quarterfinal clash between the two American giants at the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, July 7

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the women's singles quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska
Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of quarterfinal match between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff at the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, July 7. The clash has all the ingredients of being a enthralling one between the top-ranked Americans. This is Gauff's first quarterfinal at Wimbledon and she has to work hard to reach to this stage, meanwhile the fourth seeded Pegula has cruised till here, beating Iva Jovic latest in three sets to reach the top eight. This is the ninth time both of them will be up against each other, with Pegula dominating by 5-3. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game And Set

After losing the first set, World No.7 Coco Gauff serve it out from 15-30 in the final game to win the second set and take us into the deciding third set.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set 2

Jessica Pegula fired a rare ace to finish off an easy service game, holding to 15. With the score still close, the second set remained evenly balanced as it approached its crucial stage.

Pegula 3-3 Gauff

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game And Set

Jessica Pegula wins the first set to gain an upper hand in the all-American clash. Pegula holds on to her serve to win the opening set in 34 minutes, meanwhile looked frustrated as another double fault kept her under the pump on the serve.

Gauff then faced two break points but somehow saved both of them, followed by a superb backhand shot to dodge deuce to hold serve.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set 1

At 15-30, Coco Gauff looked to put pressure on her opponent, but an aggressive forehand return sailed long. Jessica Pegula then relied on a strong first serve to regain control, holding serve comfortably to 30 and moving a step closer to claiming the opening set.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway

The quarterfinal clash between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff is underway with Gauff taking the first serve in the rivalry between USA's two biggest WTA stars.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome!

Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the another live coverage of the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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