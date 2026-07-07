Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: World No.7 Makes Roaring Comeback To Win The 2nd Set

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game And Set
After losing the first set, World No.7 Coco Gauff serve it out from 15-30 in the final game to win the second set and take us into the deciding third set.
Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set 2
Jessica Pegula fired a rare ace to finish off an easy service game, holding to 15. With the score still close, the second set remained evenly balanced as it approached its crucial stage.
Pegula 3-3 Gauff
Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game And Set
Jessica Pegula wins the first set to gain an upper hand in the all-American clash. Pegula holds on to her serve to win the opening set in 34 minutes, meanwhile looked frustrated as another double fault kept her under the pump on the serve.
Gauff then faced two break points but somehow saved both of them, followed by a superb backhand shot to dodge deuce to hold serve.
Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set 1
At 15-30, Coco Gauff looked to put pressure on her opponent, but an aggressive forehand return sailed long. Jessica Pegula then relied on a strong first serve to regain control, holding serve comfortably to 30 and moving a step closer to claiming the opening set.
Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway
The quarterfinal clash between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff is underway with Gauff taking the first serve in the rivalry between USA's two biggest WTA stars.
Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Order Of Play
Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome!
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the another live coverage of the quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2026 between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.