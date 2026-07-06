Beyond Goals: The Many Sides Of Erling Haaland

V
Vikas Patwal
Published at:

Erling Haaland, who single-handedly guided Norway to their first World Cup quarterfinal, has several interesting off-field quirks that add another layer to his personality. From his 6,000-calorie diet to his intensely private lifestyle, here's a sneak peek into Haaland's life beyond football

Erling Haalands Life Beyond Football
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) walks on the pitch ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway pip Brazil 2-1 to enter their first World Cup quarterfinal

  • Haaland has a strict 6000-calorie diet, which ranges from raw milk, eggs, steak to cow heart and liver

  • Haaland once ghosted Tom Holland's invitation of a dinner as he was unaware of who Holland was

Norwegian goal machine, Erling Haaland, scripted history, as he single-handedly took Norway to their first FIFA World Cup quarterfinal with a 2-1 victory over Brazil.

The Manchester United star fired two late goals to ensure the six-time champions, Brazil, were ousted and took his World Cup goal tally to seven, equaling Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

The Family Man Behind The Goal Machine

A towering 6-foot-5, Erling Haaland weighs around 94 kg and appears to have inherited strong sporting genes from his parents. His football intelligence is often linked to his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, a former Manchester City player, while his pace could be a gift from his mother, Gry Marita Braut, who was a heptathlon champion in the 1990s.

Haaland had previously shared a touching jersey-exchange moment with his father, swapping the Manchester City shirt gifted to him during childhood with his own current City jersey after winning the Premier League title.

Haaland is enjoying a fulfilling life off the pitch too with his childhood love Isabel Haugseng. The couple were blessed with their first child, a baby boy in December 2024.

Related Content
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026 - (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York - Pamela Smith/AP Photo
Brazil's Neymar (10) reacts after Norway's Erling Haaland (9) scored the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford - Adam Hunger/AP Photo
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates with Andreas Schjelderup (21) after scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford - Pamela Smith/AP Photo

Haaland's 6000-Calorie Diet

Haaland's everyday diet is double that of a normal person, with an emphasis on clean and whole foods. His daily dietary intake consists of raw milk, eggs, steak, and honey, but his real power and energy sources are cow hearts and livers.

While it may look like a highly strict diet, there's a scope of some comfort food too, as the modern superstar recently confessed his love for Indian food, especially Butter Chicken and Garlic Naan.

Distanced From The Glam World

Despite being one of modern sport's biggest stars, Erling Haaland prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, particularly the world of Hollywood. The 25-year-old is not much of a movie enthusiast and instead spends his free time playing Minecraft and EA Sports FC.

Interestingly, Haaland once turned down a dinner invitation from Tom Holland, best known for portraying Spider-Man, simply because he did not know who the actor was.

Haaland's Social Media Antics

Erling was recently trending for joining the "raw-dogging" trend on a plane, where he kept staring blanky at a screenless seatback for a straight seven hours, without any food, water, or sleep, just pure focus.

Haaland is good at the Snapchat game too, as he owns an account on the app, where he is unfiltered, posting Shrek-filter selfies, Game Boy sessions, and giving straightforward yet funny answers to fans.

Erling Haaland's Fashion Statement

The Manchester City centre-forward's signature blonde hair bun during matches, often complementing his team's colours, along with his off-field style, has earned Erling Haaland a reputation as one of football's fashion icons.

He is also known for his taste in luxury fashion, with a collection that reportedly includes Hermès Birkin bags, along with custom pieces from Louis Vuitton, Chanel and a sky-blue Goyard bag that mirrors Manchester City's colours.

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