FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar Announces Retirement From International Football Following Round Of 16 Loss Against Norway

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Associated Press
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Neymar made a late impact off the bench by converting a stoppage-time penalty to pull one back for Brazil. Despite his clinical finish, the goal proved to be merely a consolation as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Norway

Brazil Vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar Jr International Football Retirement
Brazil's Neymar (10) reacts after Norway's Erling Haaland (9) scored the opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford Adam Hunger/AP Photo

  • Neymar has officially retired from international football following Brazil's World Cup exit against Norway

  • The 34-year-old concluded his storied career at MetLife Stadium, where he made his debut in 2010

  • Brazil now enters a transition period, with the squad and leadership calling for patience with the next generation

Neymar said Sunday he is done playing for Brazil’s national team, making the announcement after he and his teammates were knocked out of the World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Norway in the round of 16.

“I tried,” Neymar said. “It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.”

Neymar, 34, played his first game for Brazil on Aug. 10, 2010 — a friendly against the U.S. at the stadium in the Meadowlands in northern New Jersey. Against Norway, he scored on a penalty kick in the final minutes after subbing in off the bench.

Because of a nagging right calf injury, Neymar appeared in only two of Brazil's five games in the tournament. He also was on the field for 15 minutes against Scotland in group play.

Brazil’s best player for more than a decade had been slowed by injuries in recent years that limited his impact. The country is now entering a period of transition, with the next generation taking over.

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Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates after scoring their first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford - Pamela Smith/AP Photo
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates with Andreas Schjelderup (21) after scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford - Pamela Smith/AP Photo
Brazil's Neymar (10) celebrates after the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Brazil in Miami Gardens, Florida. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, participates in a training session at Texas A&M's Ellis Field ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 international friendly between Argentina and Honduras. - AP Photo

“We ask that people will have the patience with the new generation and support them from the get-go,” captain Marquinhos said.

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