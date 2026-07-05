Auger-Aliassime Vs Davidovich Fokina Live Score, Wimbledon: Canadian Star Battles Spanish Rival For QF Spot

Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Round of 16 clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, July 5, on Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Dino Prizmic of Croatia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen’s Singles Round of 16 clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, July 5, at Court 1 of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, with a quarterfinal spot on the line. Third seed Auger-Aliassime arrives with a 3-1 head-to-head edge over the Spaniard, while the Canadian world No. 4, aged 25, has posted a 26-13 YTD record and owns 19 career titles, standing tall at 6’4” (193 cm). Davidovich Fokina, ranked No. 23, comes in at 27 years old with a 19-13 YTD mark and one career title, looking to challenge the higher seed after a solid run to the last 16.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jul 2026, 09:10:09 pm IST Felix Auger Vs Alejandro Davidovich Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Aliassime 6-6 Fokina Neither Felix Auger-Aliassime nor Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has been able to find the decisive breakthrough, and after 12 fiercely contested games, we're at 6-6.

5 Jul 2026, 08:59:52 pm IST Felix Auger Vs Alejandro Davidovich Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Aliassime 4-4 Fokina Still no separating these two on Court 1. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina continue to match each other shot for shot, with the opening set finely poised at 4-4. Both players are serving well and producing some high-quality baseline exchanges, making this Round of 16 contest as evenly balanced as it gets. The business end of the first set is here, and every point is starting to carry a little more weight.

5 Jul 2026, 08:38:45 pm IST Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On! We're underway on Court 1, and it's been a lively start between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Neither player has been able to gain the early advantage, with both holding serve to keep things level at 2-2 in the opening set. The rallies are already full of intensity, and this Round of 16 clash is settling into an entertaining rhythm.