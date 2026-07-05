Auger-Aliassime Vs Davidovich Fokina Live Score, Wimbledon: Canadian Star Battles Spanish Rival For QF Spot

Felix Auger Vs Alejandro Davidovich Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Aliassime 6-6 Fokina
Neither Felix Auger-Aliassime nor Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has been able to find the decisive breakthrough, and after 12 fiercely contested games, we're at 6-6.
Felix Auger Vs Alejandro Davidovich Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Aliassime 4-4 Fokina
Still no separating these two on Court 1. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina continue to match each other shot for shot, with the opening set finely poised at 4-4.
Both players are serving well and producing some high-quality baseline exchanges, making this Round of 16 contest as evenly balanced as it gets. The business end of the first set is here, and every point is starting to carry a little more weight.
Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On!
We're underway on Court 1, and it's been a lively start between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Neither player has been able to gain the early advantage, with both holding serve to keep things level at 2-2 in the opening set. The rallies are already full of intensity, and this Round of 16 clash is settling into an entertaining rhythm.
Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we're back with another live blog as Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Stay tuned for live updates.