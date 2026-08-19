Atletico Madrid Vs Malaga Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture

Atletico Madrid begin their LaLiga 2026/27 campaign against newly promoted Malaga at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Diego Simeone's side will look to start Matchday 1 with three points after a busy summer
Indian viewers can stream the match on FanCode, with kick-off at 12:30am IST on August 20
Atletico Madrid begin their 2026/27 LaLiga campaign against newly promoted Malaga on Wednesday, August 19, with Diego Simeone’s side aiming to start the season with three points at home. The fixture is part of Matchday 1 and will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, with kick-off scheduled for 9:00pm local time.
Atletico Madrid Vs Malaga Preview
Atletico enter the new campaign with renewed ambitions after strengthening their squad with the likes of Alejandro Grimaldo, Morten Hjulmand and Kang-in Lee.
However, Simeone faces some early selection concerns, with Alexander Sorloth injured and several players still building their fitness after their World Cup commitments. Julian Alvarez is also not expected to start amid uncertainty surrounding his future, although he could feature from the bench.
Malaga, meanwhile, return to Spain’s top flight with plenty to prove. The newly promoted side will arrive in Madrid as underdogs but can take encouragement from Atletico’s disrupted pre-season preparations. Malaga also have their own absences, with Sergio Calero, David Dotor and Adrián Nino among those unavailable for the opener.
The fixture carries added historical significance. Atlético have dominated the previous 69 meetings between the clubs in LaLiga, winning 39, while Málaga have recorded 12 victories and 18 matches have ended in draws. Interestingly, Málaga were also Atlético’s opponents when the Metropolitano hosted its first competitive match in 2017.
Atletico Madrid Vs Malaga Live Streaming In India
For viewers in India, the match will kick off at 12:30am IST on Thursday, August 20. LaLiga’s current Indian streaming rights are held by FanCode, with the platform listed as the destination for the 2026/27 season. There is no traditional TV broadcast currently listed for Indian viewers.
Match: Atletico Madrid vs Malaga
Competition: LaLiga 2026/27
Matchday: 1
Date: August 19, 2026
Kick-off: 12:30am IST, August 20
Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid
Live streaming in India: FanCode