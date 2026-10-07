Koffee With Karan Season 9 marks Karan Johar’s final season.
Cricketers have been ruled out of Koffee With Karan’s finale.
Koffee With Karan ends after 22 years, eight seasons and 161 episodes.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is preparing to bid farewell to his iconic celebrity chat show with Koffee With Karan season 9, and the final chapter already comes with a few rules. In a new promo, Johar confirms that the upcoming season will be his last while making it clear that some familiar faces will not be invited.
Koffee With Karan Season 9 guest rules
In the promo, Johar addresses the camera while answering a series of phone calls about the show. His decision to end the long-running series is confirmed when he says, "You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee With Karan. I'm not acting, I'm not pretending. It is my last," Karan Johar says in the video.
When a caller cheekily suggests that the show should have ended a decade ago, Johar responds, "Thank you for asking, but I haven't invited you for eight seasons, so I don't plan to invite you for the ninth."
The filmmaker then addresses one of the biggest questions surrounding the guest list. "No, no, no, cricketers are not invited. They are also not coming," he says.
The remark is particularly notable given the controversy surrounding Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s 2019 appearance on the show. Their comments sparked widespread backlash and resulted in both cricketers being briefly suspended.
Karan Johar’s final Koffee With Karan season
Koffee With Karan premiered in November 2004 and went on to become one of Hindi entertainment’s most recognisable celebrity chat shows. Its combination of personal revelations, industry gossip and the popular Rapid Fire Round regularly turned episodes into major talking points.
After more than two decades across television and streaming, Johar is now closing the chapter. While the full guest line-up remains under wraps, the final season is expected to bring several familiar Bollywood faces back to the famous couch.
Koffee With Karan Season 9 will begin streaming on October 14 on JioHotstar.