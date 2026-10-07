Koffee With Karan Season 9 guest rules

In the promo, Johar addresses the camera while answering a series of phone calls about the show. His decision to end the long-running series is confirmed when he says, "You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee With Karan. I'm not acting, I'm not pretending. It is my last," Karan Johar says in the video.