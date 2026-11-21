Kl rahul thanks glenn phillips lbw appeal drs review few drinks india vs new zealand 1st test wellington

'Will Buy Him A Few Drinks': KL Rahul Thanks Glenn Phillips For Downplaying Crucial LBW Appeal In Wellington

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 21 November 2026 2:59 pm

KL Rahul survived an early LBW scare off Matt Henry before going on to score a commanding 136 off 290 balls. He opened up about his emotions during that tense moment at the post-day press conference in Wellington

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 21 November 2026 2:59 pm

India's KL Rahul plays a shot during his 136 off 290 balls in the first innings of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell