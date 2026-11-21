KL Rahul survived a tense LBW scare off Matt Henry in the seventh over when he was on five
Glenn Phillips downplayed the appeal and Tom Latham passed on DRS
Replays later showed the delivery would have hit the stumps, meaning New Zealand missed a major breakthrough
India opener KL Rahul joked that he will buy Glenn Phillips a few drinks after surviving a major LBW scare early in his innings during the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.
The incident occurred in the seventh over of India's first innings. Rahul was batting on five and looking to settle in when a delivery from Matt Henry struck him on the pads.
While the bowler weighed up going for a review, Phillips, along with other players, downplayed the appeal, prompting captain Tom Latham to decide against using the DRS.
“I will buy Glenn Phillips a few drinks after the game for not reviewing that… those were the slowest 15 seconds of my life. Kept hoping people listen to GP,” Rahul said at the post-day press conference.
Making full use of the lifeline, Rahul went on to score 136 off 290 balls, frustrating the New Zealand bowlers and putting India in a commanding position.
No Support
India began their first innings on Day 2 after their bowlers wrapped up New Zealand's innings for 368. Early in the innings, New Zealand had already burned a review against Rahul, which he survived.
Matt Henry then came on to bowl the seventh over, and his fourth delivery trapped Rahul directly on the pads. Henry was fired up and eager to send it upstairs, but a lack of backing from his teammates meant Latham opted not to take the DRS.
However, replays on the big screen showed the ball would have crashed into the stumps, meaning Rahul would have been sent packing had New Zealand reviewed the decision.