Glenn Phillips scored 118 off 216 balls against India in the Wellington Test
He became the second player after Rohit Sharma to score centuries against the same opponent in all three formats in a calendar year
Phillips completed the rare feat with centuries against India in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in 2026
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips produced a memorable performance against India in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. His century on Day 2 not only helped the hosts recover from a difficult position but also earned him a place in an exclusive record book alongside Rohit Sharma.
Phillips walked in when New Zealand were struggling at 70/5 and joined Henry Nicholls in the middle. The duo stitched together a massive sixth-wicket partnership, frustrating the Indian bowlers after the visitors had dominated the opening session on Day 1. Phillips eventually scored 118 off 216 deliveries, including 14 boundaries, before Akash Deep ended his stay.
Glenn Phillips Matches Rohit Sharma's Rare International Record
With his Test century in Wellington, Phillips became only the second cricketer after Rohit Sharma to score hundreds against the same opposition in all three international formats in a single calendar year.
Phillips had already registered centuries against India in the ODI and T20I formats earlier in 2026. He scored 106 runs in the third ODI at Indore on January 18 before smashing 107 off 49 balls in the T20I in Auckland on October 30. His 118-run knock in Wellington completed the rare achievement.
Rohit had previously accomplished the feat against Sri Lanka in 2017, scoring centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against the same opposition.
Other Records Created by Glenn Phillips With His Century
Phillips also became the first New Zealand batter to score centuries against India in all three international formats. He joined an elite group of just nine cricketers to achieve the all-format century feat against a single opponent.
Additionally, his 118 was the third-highest score by a New Zealand batter at No. 7 against India in Test cricket, behind Chris Cairns' 126 and BJ Watling's 124.
The knock was also his second Test century, making him one of New Zealand's most valuable middle-order options.