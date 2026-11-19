South Africa moved past New Zealand to top the World Test Championship 2025-27 table after beating Bangladesh and lifting their points percentage to 75 per cent. The Black Caps are in an ongoing two-match Test series against India and slipped to second on 72.22 per cent, while India stay fourth on 51.52 per cent. They still face a steep climb if they are to reach a third straight WTC final after runners-up finishes in 2021 and 2023.