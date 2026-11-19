South Africa overtook New Zealand to lead the World Test Championship 2025-27 table after beating Bangladesh in Johannesburg
The Proteas lifted their points percentage to 75 per cent, while New Zealand dropped to second on 72.22 per cent
India are still chasing a third straight WTC final after finishing runners-up in 2021 and 2023
South Africa moved past New Zealand to top the World Test Championship 2025-27 table after beating Bangladesh and lifting their points percentage to 75 per cent. The Black Caps are in an ongoing two-match Test series against India and slipped to second on 72.22 per cent, while India stay fourth on 51.52 per cent. They still face a steep climb if they are to reach a third straight WTC final after runners-up finishes in 2021 and 2023.
The latest result in Johannesburg reshaped the top of the table. New Zealand's series against India could still alter both teams' standing in the points race.
India still have work to do. Their 51.52 per cent PCT leaves them behind the leading pack and keeps the qualification race open as the cycle moves on.
Proteas rise top
South Africa's rise has built over time. The reigning world champions had already moved from third to second after a 2-1 home series win over Australia, a result that strengthened their position before the Bangladesh series began.
Ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, Temba Bavuma's side were second with a PCT of 71.43 per cent, behind New Zealand's 72.22 per cent and ahead of Australia's 69.23 per cent.
Then came the decisive push. South Africa beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in Johannesburg, a result that lifted their PCT to 75 per cent and made them the table-toppers in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. New Zealand remain second on 72.22 per cent.
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India's Qualification Path
India are fourth. Their PCT stands at 51.52 per cent, leaving them some distance behind the top three sides in the championship table.
The backdrop matters here. India finished runners-up in the first two WTC finals, losing to New Zealand in 2021 and Australia in 2023, and are chasing another shot at the title match in this cycle.
The ongoing series between India and New Zealand could shape that push. India need steady results in their remaining fixtures to improve their chances of qualification and close the gap on the teams above them.
Bangladesh And Others
Bangladesh slipped after the Johannesburg loss. Ahead of the first Test, they had a PCT of 45.83 per cent, but the nine-wicket defeat to South Africa dragged that down to 40.74 per cent.
|Pos
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Ded.
|1
|South Africa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Australia
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|4
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|5
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|6
|England
|16
|7
|8
|1
|14
|7
|West Indies
|14
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|Sri Lanka
|7
|1
|2
|4
|15
|9
|Pakistan
|10
|2
|7
|1
|15
Even so, Bangladesh stay fifth. They are just above England, who are sixth with 38.54 per cent in the latest standings.
West Indies are seventh on 27.38 per cent after completing their 2025-27 WTC campaign. Earlier this month, they finished their cycle with a 1-0 series win over Bangladesh in a two-match assignment.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan fill the last two spots. Sri Lanka have a PCT of 15.48 per cent and Pakistan are on 3.33 per cent after both teams were penalised for slow over rates during their drawn Test in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka were docked 15 WTC points and Pakistan lost five points.