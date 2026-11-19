India A will lock horns with Nepal A in their opening match in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament
The match between the two sides will start at 3:30 PM on November 20
Check India A's predicted playing XI for the match
Tilak Varma-led India A will face Nepal in their opening match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars on Friday, November 20, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
India will aim to start the 50-over tournament with a win, as the squad features many players who are currently in the senior national team setup. The lineup includes the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshif, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prince Yadav.
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Tilak Varma can use this tournament as a launchpad to bid for a place in the national ODI squad.
Tilak Varma has played a few ODI matches for India, but hasn't impressed, with 68 runs off four innings. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are yet to receive an ODI call-up.
Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a proven destructive opening duo in T20s, can be seen opening for India A against Nepal, while Tilak can bat at No. 4 and Prabhsimran Singh can bat at No. 3.
Vice-captain Rinku Singh will aim to put up a performance that can pave his path back to India's squad, as the left-handed batter has fallen out of favour with selectors.
Rinku Singh will be seen handling the middle order, providing India the late finish he has been known for in T20Is.
With individual goals in mind, these players will aim to win the trophy that has eluded India since 2013.
India's Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan
India A Squad: Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.