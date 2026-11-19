Pat Cummins dismissed Virat Kohli for a gritty 54, triggering a dramatic middle-order collapse as India were bundled out for 240
Travis Head anchored Australia's chase with a magnificent 137 off 120 balls, sealing a six-wicket victory alongside Marnus Labuschagne
Despite the unforgettable heartbreak, the crushing defeat served as the ultimate catalyst for India's subsequent golden era of white-ball dominance
Imagine a cricket stadium filled with one lakh people, hosting a live match in India. Now, add that it is the final of the tournament in which India is playing.
It is not too hard to assume that the fans must be roaring, creating a noise that could be heard from kilometres away.
But that was not the case on November 19, 2023. A stadium filled with one lakh fans, mostly Indians, who were making deafening noise at one point, fell so silent that one could have heard the sound of a pin dropping on the pitch.
It was the night that broke the hearts of 1.4 billion people and gave a generation of fans their biggest heartache. It was the night when Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
India were cruising in the tournament and were considered champions already, until they met Australia in the final.
Batting first, India scored 240 before Australia chased down the total with six wickets and 43 balls remaining.
However, the defeat went far beyond the scoreboard; it scarred Indian fans deeply, leaving a wound that still lingers.
Let’s revisit that fateful night and the journey that led to it.
Dreamy Start Before The Hiccups
On a 10-win streak in the tournament, India lost the toss and came out to bat first. Opening for India were Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Gill fell for just 4 runs, but Rohit Sharma kept doing what he did best in the tournament: smashing. He was taking on the Australian bowlers, while Virat Kohli, the highest run-scorer of the tournament, was building his innings.
In no time, India looked far ahead in the match, with almost 70 runs on the board in just nine overs.
Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, decided to hand the ball to a part-timer, Glenn Maxwell, who played a record-breaking innings of an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan to keep Australia alive in the semi-final race after their bad start.
Rohit Sharma, who was in great form, smacked Maxwell for a six and a four on the second and third balls of the over. It felt like another over that was going to be dominated by Rohit Sharma.
However, the fourth ball changed the script. Rohit Sharma danced down the crease to hit another boundary off the over, only to miscue it.
Travis Head was running behind, following the ball. The catch looked hard, but Head held on to it, back-diving, ending Rohit Sharma's innings.
That one moment changed the momentum of the match, choking India's run rate. India were 80/2 after the first 10 overs and could only manage to add another 35 runs in the next 10 overs. The run rate dropped from 8 to 5.75.
No boundary was scored in those 10 overs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul trying to steady the ship. Virat was still batting on 42 off 39, but KL Rahul was struggling to keep up the run rate, scoring 19 off 37 balls, after 20 overs.
The pressure kept mounting, and the stadium kept losing its sound.
For a brief moment, it found its voice back when Virat Kohli completed his fifty in the 26th over, but the happy moments were about to end.
Pat Cummins came in to bowl the 29th over. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were operating in singles and dots.
Cummins bowled a sharp delivery into the pitch, angling it inward and targeting the top of the stumps. On a sluggish surface where the ball isn't coming cleanly onto the bat, Kohli was cramped for room and unable to free his arms.
Forced to hop back, he could only inside-edge and drag it onto his wickets. Cummins wheeled away in celebration, temporarily silencing the 100,000-plus roaring fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli departed for a gritty 54 off 63 balls, leaving India reeling.
India kept losing wickets thereafter, with KL Rahul scoring 66 off 107 balls.
It was one of the slowest 50+ knocks played in the 2023 ODI World Cup, before Marnus Labuschagne scored 58* off 110 balls to guide Australia to a World Cup win.
India got bundled out for 240 on the last delivery of the match.
Flicker Before the Burnout
India had one of the finest attacks of the tournament, and all hopes were pinned on the bowling unit after a rare off-day for the batters.
The Indian bowlers started well.
Australia were left reeling at 47/3 as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struck early.
The fans present in the stadium were given a glimmer of hope. They blossomed with every missed edge, hoping one would find the outside edge, but that was it. That was the last joy they got.
Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne added 192 runs for the fourth wicket to take Australia home.
Head, who had scored a hundred in the World Test Championship final earlier that year to deprive India of the title, scored another 137 off just 120 balls to give India a heartbreak that never really healed.
The big screen showed Australian cricketers celebrating as the giants of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, walked off silently, with tearful eyes and a dream left unfulfilled.
Mohammed Siraj couldn't believe it and broke down on the turf, while KL Rahul sat on the pitch, finding it hard to come to terms with the loss.
The tournament had started with a fresh winter breeze, building momentum with every India win. Every match saw a new hero rise for the team.
The BCCI released videos of the best fielder being awarded a medal after every match. However, the tournament ended with the bitter taste of defeat—a familiar pain that returns every year, unearthing the agony endured on November 19.
Yet, from the ashes of that crushing defeat rose an era of redemption.
That loss proved to be the catalyst for an unprecedented golden run, with India conquering every white-ball ICC trophy that followed: the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the Champions Trophy 2025, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.