Ravindra Jadeja misses out on the 1st Test against New Zealand
Washington Sundar gets the nod as India's spin-bowling all-rounder
India opt for four frontline pacers on a green Wellington pitch
India have made a notable selection call for the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, leaving out experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first, with the visitors opting for a pace-heavy combination on a green surface.
Washington Sundar has been preferred over Jadeja as India's spin-bowling all-rounder, while Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj have also made it into the playing XI. The decision comes as both teams prepare to exploit the seam-friendly conditions in Wellington.
Why Is Ravindra Jadeja Not Playing Today?
The Indian team management has not officially clarified the specific reason behind Jadeja's omission. However, the decision appears to be influenced by the conditions and team combination. With the Basin Reserve offering grass, movement and bounce, India have opted for four frontline seamers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj.
Washington Sundar provides the spin-bowling option alongside batting depth. Another possible consideration is New Zealand's left-handed batting contingent. Sundar, a right-arm off-spinner, could offer a useful matchup against left-handed batters, with his deliveries turning into them.
India's Four-Seamer Strategy
Jadeja's omission does not necessarily signal a change in his standing in the side. Instead, India appear to have prioritised extra pace for a surface expected to assist seamers, while retaining Sundar's batting ability lower down the order.
The combination gives Gill several fast-bowling options and a right-arm spin alternative against New Zealand's left-handers. Jadeja could return in the 2nd Test if required.
India's Playing XI For 1st Test Against New Zealand:
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna