Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar And Dhruv Jurel's Fifties Power India A To A Commanding 464/5 As Match Ends In Draw

India A declared at 464 for 5 after resuming on 227 for 2 in Lincoln
Dhruv Jurel scored 71, Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 81 and Washington Sundar made an unbeaten 50
Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar added an unbroken 114-run stand for the sixth wicket
India A took complete control of the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln on Sunday, piling up 464 for 5 declared after 146 overs and then reducing the hosts to 36 for 2 by stumps. PTI reported the match figures.
Resuming at 227 for 2, India A built on their strong overnight position through half-centuries from captain Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar. Their first-innings total gave them a lead of 428 runs going into the third day.
Krishna, back after recovering from a left hamstring injury, removed openers Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy to leave New Zealand A under pressure. The day also underlined India A's depth ahead of the Test series, with Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh using the match as preparation.
Jurel, Tilak, Washington Perform
Jurel, who was on 12 on Saturday, set the tone.
He made 71 off 95 balls with nine fours and two sixes after resuming on 12. He added 31 runs with Tilak and brought up his fifty off 75 balls before Cameron Paul dismissed him.
Tilak, who is playing as the back-up due to Rishabh Pant's unavailability, then carried the innings. He remained unbeaten on 81, hitting five fours and two sixes, and first added 44 runs with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 25.
After that, Tilak and Washington shut New Zealand A out of the game. Their unbroken 114-run stand for the sixth wicket came off 197 balls. Tilak reached his fifty off 131 deliveries, while Washington got to his half-century off 107 balls and finished unbeaten on 50 with two boundaries before India A declared.
Sudharsan, Jadeja Contributions
Sai Sudharsan missed out on a bigger score.
He added only 11 runs to his overnight total before Gibson bowled him for 88. India A took the new ball at 80.1 overs and went to lunch at 331 for 4 in 101 overs, with Tilak and Jadeja at the crease.
Gibson struck again after the break. He dismissed Jadeja for 25, with Matthew Boyle taking the catch, to claim his second wicket of the day. Tilak and Washington then pushed on and took India A past the 400-run mark in 130.5 overs.
Prasidh, Bumrah Spell
Prasidh hit quickly.
Returning after a left hamstring injury, he removed Mariu and Heaphy in a sharp opening spell that left New Zealand A on 36 for 2 at stumps. He finished with 2 for 12, while Bumrah returned 0 for 11.
Both quicks are playing in the final India A match as part of their preparation for the Test series. Their early burst gave India A firm control after the batters had already set up the game.
The series has been closely fought until now. The first two matches ended in draws, but India A moved far ahead on the second day in Lincoln.