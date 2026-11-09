Delhi Police registered over 200 cases across the national capital against individuals who burst firecrackers beyond the Supreme Court-permitted hours on Diwali night.
The highest number of violations was recorded in West Delhi with 62 cases, followed by Outer North Delhi (over 50 cases) and North Delhi (over 35 cases).
Police deployed dedicated surveillance teams in residential colonies to enforce compliance with the designated time slots of 6:00 AM–7:00 AM and 8:00 PM–10:00 PM.
As many as 62 cases were registered in west district and more than 35 in north district in connection with bursting firecrackers beyond the permitted hours on Diwali night, officials said on Monday.
According to the Supreme Court's directions, people were allowed to burst only certified green firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am, and 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8. A ban on bursting firecrackers came into effect on Monday.
"Cases have been registered against those found violating the prescribed timings. Police teams were deployed in different areas to ensure compliance with the court's directions," a senior police officer said.
Enforcement teams were keeping a close watch on residential colonies and other vulnerable areas, with action taken against violators, the officer said.