Diwali Celebrations: Nearly 100 cases Registered In Two Delhi Districts For Time Violations

P
PTI
Published at:

Delhi Police register over 200 cases across capital districts after residents burst firecrackers outside Supreme Court-prescribed time slots

image Prefer on Google
Delhi Police personnel patrolling residential colony during Diwali night
Delhi Police Patrol Team Monitoring Residential Areas During Diwali Photo: Salman Ali
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police registered over 200 cases across the national capital against individuals who burst firecrackers beyond the Supreme Court-permitted hours on Diwali night.

  • The highest number of violations was recorded in West Delhi with 62 cases, followed by Outer North Delhi (over 50 cases) and North Delhi (over 35 cases).

  • Police deployed dedicated surveillance teams in residential colonies to enforce compliance with the designated time slots of 6:00 AM–7:00 AM and 8:00 PM–10:00 PM.

As many as 62 cases were registered in west district and more than 35 in north district in connection with bursting firecrackers beyond the permitted hours on Diwali night, officials said on Monday.

According to the Supreme Court's directions, people were allowed to burst only certified green firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am, and 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8. A ban on bursting firecrackers came into effect on Monday.

"Cases have been registered against those found violating the prescribed timings. Police teams were deployed in different areas to ensure compliance with the court's directions," a senior police officer said.

Enforcement teams were keeping a close watch on residential colonies and other vulnerable areas, with action taken against violators, the officer said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories