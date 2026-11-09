The Kerala Home Department approved a proposal to open the Thiruvananthapuram Mounted Police Unit's horse-riding training to the general public to divert youth away from drugs.
Titled 'Operation Toofan Care', the initiative utilizes the department's 18 Army-trained horses, opening access to equipment and facilities previously restricted to police personnel.
The campaign kicks off with a 20-day pilot program across two small batches for police relatives and acquaintances before launching affordable training for the wider public.
In a move to strengthen public relations and engage youngsters in activities away from drugs, Kerala Police will offer horse riding training to the public using its famed mounted police unit here, officials said on Monday.
According to officials of the Kerala Mounted Police, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Arul B Krishna has submitted a proposal to the Home Department, which has given its approval.
Currently, the mounted police unit has 18 horses and provides training only to police personnel.
"However, as part of Operation Toofan Care, intended to engage youngsters away from drugs, the decision has been taken to provide training to people outside the force as well. We have 18 horses which were trained and procured from the Indian Army," an officer told PTI.
As part of the pilot project, relatives of police personnel and people familiar to them will be given training.
"The initial plan is to have two batches of around 10 to 20 people each, with the training duration being 20 days. After evaluating the pilot project, we will admit other people," the officer said.
Officials said a fee would be charged for the training, but the amount was yet to be fixed. However, it would be affordable to the general public compared to the fee charged by other equestrian clubs.
"The mounted police have well-trained horses, and it would be a rare opportunity for the public," officials said.