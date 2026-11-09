'A Lot Of Coaches Are Afraid': Former India Coach Reveals Conversation With Virat Kohli Before His Test Retirement

He said the risk rises further when the player is someone like Kohli. “But my sense is, for a coach to go to a player like Virat Kohli and intervene and almost call them out on what's happening can be dangerous for you as a coach. And I think getting the wording right around that and how you deliver it is so important.” He added: “The way the power shift has moved towards the players in the modern era does mean that a lot of coaches are scared to bring up topics or at least get talking about it.”