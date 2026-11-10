Congress Flags Record 88-Day Parliament Delay Amid Delimitation Speculation

Parliament’s Monsoon Session stayed unprorogued for 88 days on Monday, surpassing the previous 87-day record set in 2008
The delay has intensified speculation that the government may convene the House at short notice for a constitutional amendment linked to delimitation and the Women’s Reservation Bill
Congress accused the government of keeping the session open to push what it called dangerous and destructive delimitation bills
Parliament’s Monsoon Session remained unprorogued for 88 days as of Monday, setting a new record and fuelling speculation that the government may convene the House at short notice to take up a proposed constitutional amendment tied to the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
The previous record was 87 days in 2008. The current delay has drawn attention because the proposed amendment is linked to delimitation and seeks to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats. The Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13.
The prolonged gap has also sharpened questions over the timing of the next sitting and whether the government may use the still-open session, instead of summoning a fresh one, to move politically sensitive legislation.
Congress Charges Delay
Congress said the delay was meant to buy Home Minister Amit Shah time to somehow “manipulate a super-tainted two-thirds majority” in the Lok Sabha and push through the “dangerous and destructive” delimitation bills.
Congress linked the delay to an earlier defeat for the government. On April 17, during the Budget Session, the Lower House rejected the Constitution amendment Bill tied to delimitation and the rollout of women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sent four letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past six months, asking for an all-party meeting before any bill is brought in so every proposal can be discussed openly and in detail. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has also challenged the government’s stand.
Ramesh sharpened the charge in a post on Monday. “The unity and solidarity of the Opposition, which defeated his diabolical designs convincingly on April 17, 2026, will prevail once again if he repeats his trademark bulldozer tactics. The Congress President has written to the PM four times in the past six months requesting that an all-party meeting on Delimitation be convened to discuss all proposals transparently and in detail BEFORE introducing any legislation. The PM has steadfastly refused to do so,” he tweeted on Monday.
Rules And Precedents
Former Lok Sabha Secretary General P D T Achary told this paper that the Constitution sets no fixed deadline for proroguing a House after it is adjourned sine die. He said such delays are unusual.
“It happens only when the government plans to do something without the session being called by the President,” Achary said.
An extended or special sitting within the same session requires a minimum notice of two days, while a fresh session needs at least 14 days’ notice. According to the rules, no new session may be called unless the House has been prorogued.
Records show the House remained unprorogued for 87 days in 2008, when the Lok Sabha met for two days to discuss a no-confidence motion against the then UPA government. The House was kept unprorogued, reconvened on October 17 and was adjourned on October 24 to meet on December 10.
Last year offers a more routine comparison. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced the winter session schedule on November 8. That session had 15 working days, began on December 1 and was adjourned sine die on December 19.
Officials point to two possible routes. “If the government has to notify a new session, it must act quickly. Either they must prorogue the ongoing session and allow the President to issue a summons for the new session, or they can call a special session—an extension of the monsoon session,” a senior official said.
Usually, two weeks are given between the announcement and the first day of the session to allow lawmakers to prepare and reach Delhi. But a special session can be called on three days’ notice.
Winter Session Uncertainty
The winter session is the bigger issue now. By leaving the last session open, the government has raised questions about its next move, especially since Parliament last sat on August 13.
Article 85(1) of the Constitution says six months shall not intervene between the last sitting in one session and the first sitting in the next session. That means the government can call the next session before February 13.
Government figures have denied any plan to skip it. “There will be a session in December. We don't know if it will be a proper winter session or a special session,” an NDA leader said.
The Opposition remains doubtful. Some Opposition leaders have questioned whether the government will call the winter session at all, and Congress has renewed its attack over the delay in ending the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20.
Ramesh cited parliamentary practice to press the point. “Today is 88 days since Parliament was adjourned sine die and has still NOT been prorogued. The 8th edition of the authoritative Practice and Procedure of Parliament, popularly known as Kaul and Shakdher, was published in mid-2024 with a Message from the PM himself. Page 192 says that the time gap between the adjournment of the Lok Sabha sine die and its prorogation is generally two-four days,” Congress' general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said.
He also questioned why the new edition of the book did not mention the ongoing 88-day delay in proroguing the Monsoon Session, which started on July 20.