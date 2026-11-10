Congress Flags Record 88-Day Parliament Delay Amid Delimitation Speculation

Ramesh sharpened the charge in a post on Monday. “The unity and solidarity of the Opposition, which defeated his diabolical designs convincingly on April 17, 2026, will prevail once again if he repeats his trademark bulldozer tactics. The Congress President has written to the PM four times in the past six months requesting that an all-party meeting on Delimitation be convened to discuss all proposals transparently and in detail BEFORE introducing any legislation. The PM has steadfastly refused to do so,” he tweeted on Monday.