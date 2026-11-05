Jairam Ramesh Questions Centre Over Reported Plan To Replace Aadhaar With Voter ID For Welfare Schemes

He also shared a longer message on X. "Over the past few days the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj has said not once but twice that Voter ID will replace Aadhaar for identifying beneficiaries for social welfare programmes. Is this now official Modi Govt policy? If indeed it is, then it means that Aadhaar will not be used for the primary purpose for which it was conceived and intended. There have been legitimate concerns that the way Aadhaar has been used lakhs have been denied access to social welfare and security schemes. Making SIR the basis will end up excluding even more people on a massive scale. Vote Chori is just the trailer. The full picture is हक़-हुकूक Chori.- Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 5, 2026"