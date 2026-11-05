Democratic Women Cross 100 Seats In US House As Republican Female Representation Declines

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Democratic women crossed the 100-seat mark in the US House after the 2026 midterms, setting a new party record as Republican women's representation declined and several candidates made history in gubernatorial and Senate races

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Governor-Elect of Ohio, Amy Acton Photo: X@amyactonoh
Summary of this article

  • Democratic women secured at least 100 seats in the US House, surpassing the previous record of 95, while Republican women's representation is expected to decline.

  • Democratic recruitment efforts and campaign support contributed to the gains, with women candidates helping flip at least 10 Republican-held House seats.

  • The elections produced historic milestones, including the victories of Keisha Lance Bottoms, Deb Haaland, Peggy Flanagan, Chris Pappas and Abdul El-Sayed.

More than 100 Democratic women have won seats in the US House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a historic milestone for women's representation in the party, even as the number of Republican women elected to the chamber is set to decline. At least 102 Democratic women had secured House seats by Wednesday, November 4, according to The Washington Post, with more than a dozen others leading in races that had not yet been called. Republican women, meanwhile, had won 16 seats, with four more leading in uncalled contests. If those results hold, their representation in the House will fall from 30 to around 20 members.

The gains came as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in a sweeping midterm victory over President Donald Trump's Republican Party. The Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University said at least 100 Democratic women would serve in the House in the 120th Congress, surpassing the previous record of 95 set in 2025. The figures were provisional, with dozens of contests involving women candidates still uncalled. Women are expected to make up at least 26.7 per cent of the House, remaining below their approximately 51 per cent share of the US population.

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Democratic Recruitment Efforts Drive Gains

Democratic leaders and women's political organisations have credited sustained candidate recruitment, fundraising and campaign support for the increase in the number of women elected. The Democratic Women's Caucus said on November 4 that its membership in the next Congress would exceed 100 for the first time, representing an increase of more than 60 per cent since 2016. Its chairwoman, Teresa Leger Fernández, said the milestone reflected the work of candidates, volunteers and organisations supporting women's participation in politics.

The election also highlighted a widening partisan gap in women's representation. According to CAWP, Republican women are expected to lose ground in Congress and statewide executive offices, even after outstanding races are counted. Five Republican women incumbents in the House had been defeated in the general election, while two Republican women senators also lost their races. Democratic women, meanwhile, were responsible for at least 10 Republican-to-Democratic House seat flips, according to the centre's November 4 analysis.

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Historic Firsts In Governor And Senate Races

Women also made gains in gubernatorial contests, with at least 17 women expected to serve as governors in 2027, surpassing the previous record of 14. Among the historic victories, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of Georgia, while Deb Haaland became the first Native American woman elected governor of a US state after winning in New Mexico. Republican Marsha Blackburn also became Tennessee's first elected woman governor.

The Senate also recorded significant milestones. Democrat Peggy Flanagan won in Minnesota, becoming the first Native American woman elected to the chamber. Republican Julia Letlow won Louisiana's Senate race, becoming the state's first Republican woman senator. The election also produced the first openly gay man elected to the Senate, Democrat Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, and the first Muslim senator, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan.

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