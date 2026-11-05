More than 100 Democratic women have won seats in the US House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a historic milestone for women's representation in the party, even as the number of Republican women elected to the chamber is set to decline. At least 102 Democratic women had secured House seats by Wednesday, November 4, according to The Washington Post, with more than a dozen others leading in races that had not yet been called. Republican women, meanwhile, had won 16 seats, with four more leading in uncalled contests. If those results hold, their representation in the House will fall from 30 to around 20 members.